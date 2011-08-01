Community Remembrance Planned for Monday for San Marcos Coach Jeff Hesselmeyer

Dos Pueblos and San Marcos will team up to honor the coach and teacher, who had been a presence at both high schools

San Marcos High School will host a community remembrance at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 in the school’s Greek Theatre for football coach and teacher Jeff Hesselmeyer, who died suddenly July 22. He was 58.

Current and former Dos Pueblos Chargers and San Marcos Royals will speak and honor Hesselmeyer’s life.

Before joining San Marcos in 2009, Hesselmeyer was head football coach at Dos Pueblos High.

The public is invited to attend Monday’s remembrance.

Because of construction, parking will be limited to the following two parking lots: off Turnpike next to the Maury Halleck Gymnasium, and off Hollister next to the John Stoney Tennis Courts.

