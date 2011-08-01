Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy Faculty to Perform Buried Treasures

The Music Academy of the West faculty continue with their stellar series of chamber music concerts, offered under the rubric “Tuesdays at Eight,” at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hahn Hall on the Miraflores campus.

The program and personnel of this concert are as follows: Alban Berg’s Four Pieces for Clarinet and Piano, Opus 45 (Richie Hawley on clarinet and Natasha Kislenko on piano); Edvard Grieg’s Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3 in C-Minor, Opus 45 (Kathleen Winkler on violin and Jonathan Feldman on piano) and Anton Arensky’s Trio No. 1 in D-Minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus 32 (Winkler on violin, David Geber on cello and Jonathan Feldman on piano).

When Hawley was in his first summer on the Music Academy faculty, I remember asking him about these Berg pieces, which I love, and he said he hoped to put them on a program someday. That was a few years ago now, but I guess all things come to those who wait.

Pierre Boulez wrote an incisive — and insightful — paragraph about them in 1978: “A comparison between these … short pieces and the similar pieces by (Arnold) Schoenberg or those — sometimes miniscule in scale — by Anton Webern will reveal the entirely different nature of Berg’s gestures. Whereas with Schoenberg it is a question of condensation and with Webern of the perfect microcosm, Berg’s gestures are rather tantalising openings which, one feels, could be continued, developed and multiplied. Rather like the sketches for novellas to be found among Franz Kafka’s Journals, Berg’s pieces suggest development that are not realized, developments beyond the closed world of the stave. They are a kind of open-ended forms which are nevertheless complete in themselves.”

There is a kind of musical nationalism in which a people long subjected to an alien power expresses its longing to be free and independent. The Czechs are the premier example of this kind. Grieg’s nationalism is of another sort entirely. Norway was hardly conquered by anybody until long after the composer died (by the Wehrmacht, in 1940).

Despite the opinions of various “experts,” who claim to spy nationalist aspirations throughout his work, Grieg was mainly and formally a composer in the dominant musical tradition of 19th century Europe, that of Germany. Like many of his contemporaries, he often used the folk music of his native land for melodic and harmonic material, but his aim was to be accepted in Germany. This violin-piano sonata — an astonishing masterpiece, as you will hear — has very little even in its thematic material that is patently Norwegian. It was premiered, not in Oslo, but in Leipzig.

Arensky (1861-1906) wrote lovely music, and this sweepingly romantic trio is justly among his most popular works. This is not its first appearance on a Music Academy faculty program. Himself a pupil of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, he taught Sergei Rachmaninov and Alexander Scriabin — and his music falls so perfectly between his mentor and his students that it is sometimes rather difficult to locate any strong individual characteristics. But it is beautiful.

