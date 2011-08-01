Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy Faculty to Perform Buried Treasures

The 'Tuesdays at Eight' series this week

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | August 1, 2011 | 2:44 p.m.

The Music Academy of the West faculty continue with their stellar series of chamber music concerts, offered under the rubric “Tuesdays at Eight,” at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hahn Hall on the Miraflores campus.

Composer Alban Berg painted by Arnold Schoenberg in 1910.
Composer Alban Berg painted by Arnold Schoenberg in 1910.

The program and personnel of this concert are as follows: Alban Berg’s Four Pieces for Clarinet and Piano, Opus 45 (Richie Hawley on clarinet and Natasha Kislenko on piano); Edvard Grieg’s Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3 in C-Minor, Opus 45 (Kathleen Winkler on violin and Jonathan Feldman on piano) and Anton Arensky’s Trio No. 1 in D-Minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus 32 (Winkler on violin, David Geber on cello and Jonathan Feldman on piano).

When Hawley was in his first summer on the Music Academy faculty, I remember asking him about these Berg pieces, which I love, and he said he hoped to put them on a program someday. That was a few years ago now, but I guess all things come to those who wait.

Pierre Boulez wrote an incisive — and insightful — paragraph about them in 1978: “A comparison between these … short pieces and the similar pieces by (Arnold) Schoenberg or those — sometimes miniscule in scale — by Anton Webern will reveal the entirely different nature of Berg’s gestures. Whereas with Schoenberg it is a question of condensation and with Webern of the perfect microcosm, Berg’s gestures are rather tantalising openings which, one feels, could be continued, developed and multiplied. Rather like the sketches for novellas to be found among Franz Kafka’s Journals, Berg’s pieces suggest development that are not realized, developments beyond the closed world of the stave. They are a kind of open-ended forms which are nevertheless complete in themselves.”

There is a kind of musical nationalism in which a people long subjected to an alien power expresses its longing to be free and independent. The Czechs are the premier example of this kind. Grieg’s nationalism is of another sort entirely. Norway was hardly conquered by anybody until long after the composer died (by the Wehrmacht, in 1940).

Despite the opinions of various “experts,” who claim to spy nationalist aspirations throughout his work, Grieg was mainly and formally a composer in the dominant musical tradition of 19th century Europe, that of Germany. Like many of his contemporaries, he often used the folk music of his native land for melodic and harmonic material, but his aim was to be accepted in Germany. This violin-piano sonata — an astonishing masterpiece, as you will hear — has very little even in its thematic material that is patently Norwegian. It was premiered, not in Oslo, but in Leipzig.

Arensky (1861-1906) wrote lovely music, and this sweepingly romantic trio is justly among his most popular works. This is not its first appearance on a Music Academy faculty program. Himself a pupil of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, he taught Sergei Rachmaninov and Alexander Scriabin — and his music falls so perfectly between his mentor and his students that it is sometimes rather difficult to locate any strong individual characteristics. But it is beautiful.

Tickets to the concert are $37 and can be purchased at the door, by calling 805.969.8787 or by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 