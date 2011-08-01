Hollister Brewing Co. Hosting Benefit Day on Aug. 10 for K-9 PALS

Locally owned Hollister Brewing Co., in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta, will host a Benefit Day on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for the K-9 Placement & Assistance League to help care for the homeless and abandoned dogs at Santa Barbara County animal shelters.
Visit Hollister Brewing anytime during the event and present the K-9 PALS promotional flier when you pay your bill. Click here for the flier.
Hollister Brewing will donate 20 percent of the bill (before tax/tip) to K-9 PALS to raise money for veterinary care and assistance for the homeless dogs at the shelters.
Please tell friends, family and other dog welfare supporters about the fundraiser.
Hollister Brewing is located at 6980 Hollister Ave., and hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
— Rosalie Skefich represents K-9 PALS.