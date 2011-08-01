Jill Smith Joins CALM Board of Trustees

She is an associate for Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and is active in the community

Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM) is pleased to announce that Jill Smith has joined its Board of Trustees.

Smith is an associate in Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s Santa Barbara office and a member of the firm’s Corporate & Business and Real Estate groups.

She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder, followed by her J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.

While in law school, she served as the chief managing editor of the Transnational Lawyer Law Journal.

Smith is an active member of the community, having spent six years as a member of the National Charity League of Santa Barbara and is a new member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the CPA Law Society of Santa Barbara County. Smith’s commitment to the Santa Barbara community will contribute greatly to supporting CALM’s mission.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. For more information, click here or call 805.965.2376.

