Letter to the Editor: Process, Timing Not Right to Change GVSLL Affiliation

The purpose of this letter is to bring attention to the fact that the Goleta Valley South Little League Board of Directors has indicated it will present a proposal to change the league’s affiliation to Cal Ripken Baseball for the 2012 season.

The opposition to this movement, as expressed in this letter, is not to debate the specifics of a change from Little League or to Cal Ripken. Rather, it is opposition to the process used (including the authorization) to push this change, and the reasons and justifications for this change needing to be made now, for the 2012 season.

It must first be noted that the board has done an exceptional job in furthering GVSLL this year. Many of the improvements are quite obvious. Many are not visible at the surface, but if one reads the minutes of the meetings (which were only this year made available on our website), you will see the many positive things they have done.

This one issue, a change in affiliation, is the only issue where we think they have been misguided, and have misinterpreted the powers and authorization granted the Board of Directors as defined by our bylaws.

Please consider the following:

» Less than 25 people (5 percent of registered players/members) could have affected this change at Monday’s meeting had this issue not been more broadly distributed to the membership and community through a grassroots movement.

» Were you made aware of the magnitude of this issue with sufficient notice? Consider how many people are on vacation and still may not know about this.

» Some might suggest that the GVSLL board was never authorized, according to our bylaws, to pursue an affiliation change. They were elected to further GVSLL, as an organization, and as a community.

» If one is so disenchanted with GVSLL and its LL affiliation, they can certainly pursue creating the league of their dreams without approval of of GVSLL membership. Anyone can form a new league (outside of GVSLL board rooms), if they so choose.

» Alternatively, Pony baseball is already available with longer base paths, lead-offs, dropped third strike and fewer restrictions, etc.

» How might this new (third) league in our small community affect our other community leagues — Pony Baseball, Dos Pueblos LL and Carpinteria LL? Those behind this letter respect these other leagues and our existing rivalries, and do not think it is reasonable, ethical or remotely neighborly to cannibalize their leagues.

The board appears to have known how divisive and caustic this issue would be as the July minutes and the president’s July 27 meeting reminder show (excerpts below): “We do not want to jeopardize the All-Star teams with any changes we are proposing,” and, “We did delay this detailed announcement regarding the possibility of this change until the teams were finished with their All-Star tournaments, to try to keep people’s attention on the kids and their games and not on this issue.”

GVSLL Bylaws, Article III Membership Section 3 Other Affiliations (b) states:

» Regular members should not be actively engaged in the promotion and/or operations of any other baseball or similar program.

» One can now better appreciate the purpose and foresight of including this line to avoid conflicts of interest between different programs.

» One might also question whether non LL Travel Teams could be considered “other baseball programs,” thereby making anyone actively operating one, or promoting one, ineligible to be a regular member or a board member.

» How might this have changed the vote on investigating and presenting this change of affiliation in the first place?

Please consider the wedge you may now feel in this community. Did it really need to be inserted? For what? Longer base paths and lead-offs, so Johnny could dive back to first? So we could have on-deck batters?

The need for this, we submit, is just greatly exaggerated, due to a few people’s disdain for the existing rules. Will we go through it all again next year, or the year after?

Our president has indicated that the board overwhelmingly supports the change. We ask you consider how this vote was taken, and the composition of the board. Does our board represent a broad cross section of our membership, as it is intended to be? Of the 18 board members, nine (50 percent) are Travel Team and All-Star managers/coaches or parents.

Article VI, Board of Directors, Section 2 Required Members states: “The number of managers and coaches from all leagues elected to the board shall not exceed a minority of the total board.” One can now better appreciate the necessity and forethought of our bylaws. Last count shows 11 of 18 board members are managers/coaches.

Article XI, Officers, Duties, Powers Section 3 President states: “The President shall ... (d) Be responsible for the conduct of the Local League in strict conformity to the policies, principles, Rules and Regulations of Little League Baseball, Incorporated, as agreed to under the conditions of charter issued to the Local League by that organization.” One could argue that investigating and presenting a change in affiliation was a violation of these duties and powers.

Consider, is leading off at a younger age necessary for all our kids, or does it more benefit travel players, who can now practice on our (altered) 50/70 fields year-round? Consider having travel teams as a separate (nonrecreation league). CR allows these travel teams not to have to operate under separate insurance, and separate budgets, etc. Is this really about the entire baseball community, or does it provide more benefit to the “elite” teams/players?

The appropriate way to conduct a vote, on a potentially contentious issue such as this, where people’s votes could be a conflict of interest, would be by ballot, so that opinions could be honestly given, without fear of reprisal or scorn. We should ask, was this vote, to present to the members, conducted by ballot? Further, we should ask for a second vote, by ballot, to ensure that this really was, and still is, the will of the majority of the board.

If individuals do not like the way an organization is run, they are encouraged to join its board, to help it evolve and to fix things they see or learn could use improvement. However, we must protect the organization from being nuked by any one or two individuals every year, based on latest whims. This is exactly what bylaws are intended to do.

What affiliation might they pursue next year, in their continual quest to research better affiliations? Will we have a similar divisive action every year from here forward, based on the next board’s whims, due to the precedent we may be allowing? We believe that the board has, possibly quite innocently, mistaken membership satisfaction with our GVSLL organization, for apathy. It is possible the board thought none of us cared enough to ask for a vote.

Our concern, is that we did have to ask for a vote. We would like to suggest that members of our community that are interested in becoming regular members of GVSLL be given that right, as provided for in our bylaws. This would help to increase the community participation, representation at meetings and general/overall guidance.

After only three months of “investigation” by two individual board members, the members were given a 10-day email notice (in the Notice of General Meeting of the Members) of the proposed change, before a possibly irreversible vote to alter 40 years of history, was to be conducted.

We submit that we as the community (not just GVSLL) deserve more than a three-month investigation and a 10-day notice. It should be expected that the board would have first requested permission from the membership to even start an investigation, and that the board would have required a much broader dialogue, with unbiased committees created to investigate both LL and CR options, with a broader cross section of members including at least one member from each division, and an alumnus, to present an unbiased presentation.

The president has indicated, in his second announcement, that the members would only be given an “advisory” vote, and the board would take up the issue at its next meeting.

From President John Nisbet on July 22, 2011: “While the majority of board members favor the change, we will be taking an advisory vote of the league members present 8/1, and the board will then take up the issue at its following meeting.”

It is still unclear what an “advisory” vote means. Would there have been another vote by the membership, at next year’s general meeting, to ultimately decide? It seems maybe not, if you consider “the board will take up the issue at its following meeting.”

We ask that you please ask yourself the following questions:

» Is that not why our bylaws define a quorum of the general meeting, to prevent such changes from being railroaded through by a minority? Does our board really think that they, and they alone, have the authority to make this change?

» Given the board’s apparent understanding of the powers and authority they possess to act without membership approval, do we know they would have acted only upon the vote of the membership?

» Why has the board now decided to tie the general meeting election process, to elect the next board, to the vote for a change? Is it possibly to ensure they will retain their “majority” support? Again, the process must be called into question.

» Will the board be able to prove that a change to Cal Ripken will fix the many things they will claim are less than perfect? Can they prove there will not be some other unforeseen or undisclosed hassles (such as playing teams in Carpinteria and Gaviota, or playing a first round All-Star district tournament as far away as Salinas), only to be discovered long after we have made this monumental and irreversible change?

We would like to point out that GVSLL has been proven sustainable, over 40 years, through economic downturns, changes in population distribution, additions of other sports options such as basketball, lacrosse, etc.

Does this not sound like the grass is greener on the Cal Ripken fields? Surely the Cal Ripken organization is a fine and reputable organization. If our original founders had it as an option, maybe they would have went that direction at the outset. This is beside the point.

Will anyone be presenting the reasons a change is not required, at least not at this time, for this upcoming 2012 season? Will debate be limited to regular members, or will our community (including founding members, past players, etc.) be invited to participate in the dialogue/debate, or at least to offer some historical background?

GVSLL was founded on principles more along the line of developing personal relationships with soon to be grammar school classmates, and future junior high and high school classmates, about playing with and against neighbors and developing local community friendships, than it is about arbitrarily increasing enrollment to simply increase revenue streams for grand visions of baseball academies, etc. We know this because many of these founders are still here, living and involved in our community.

In conclusion, it is strongly believed by many that we have a great thing here at GVSLL. We hope you feel the same way. It is believed that the tradition, history and the efforts by the founders of our league should all be considered and given due recognition. This institution, rich in history beyond baseball, should be given the utmost consideration, and the justification of necessity for change be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

GVSLL, its roots, its fields, its budget, its participation and its organization are all the envy of anyone that has come to our fields, no matter which league they come from. Those opposed to this process respectfully request that the Board of Directors do the following:

» If this affiliation change is not abandoned, as inappropriate, and in violation of our bylaws, that, a special meeting of the membership be called, to address only this topic, invite representatives from both LL and CR to hear the proposals (mentioned below) and answer questions from the members.

» At a minimum, simply reconsider making a presentation at this meeting until a more in-depth investigation can be undertaken and a more complete proposal can be made including pros and cons of both league affiliations, compiled and presented by bipartisan committees, including representation of members from T-ball, mini-minor, minors, majors and junior division, in addition to an alumnus or two to acknowledge the hard work put into what we have today.

» That the board post our bylaws on the GVSLL website immediately. Our GVSLL bylaws indicate proper amendment process, including submitting proposed amendments to LL for approval. It is our understanding that we have not seen (nor approved) proposed amendments by the board, as indicated in the minutes.

» Indicate their intentions regarding “elite travel teams” under Cal Ripken. Will they be chartered, and allowed to operate separately from regular season “rec ball” leagues?

» Indicate the board’s interpretation of regular (voting) members

» That GVSLL members be given equal access to publish on our website, since this board has decided to pursue an affiliation other than GVSLL.

» Specifically, we request that this letter be posted on the GVSLL website.



If you agree with the concerns, in whole or in part, addressed in this letter, or have questions/suggestion/concerns, please email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Or, if you feel more strong that this issue should never have even been initiated by the board and that the precedent it may set is divisive and polarizing, and that those seeking a different brand of baseball should have invited people by personal invitation to the Holiday Inn to hear their presentation, and, finally, that allowing this action now is a detriment to our community, and should be stopped in its tracks, please indicate so in your response.

The longer we let this fester, the more damage will be done to our community. Let’s not allow an unsustainable precedent to be set. GVSLL needs your active participation now, more than ever.

If you would like to help shape the future of GVSLL, please consider becoming a member (indicating so in your email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ). We especially need help from younger player families (T-ball, mini-minors and minors).



Sincerely,

Committee to Save GVSLL