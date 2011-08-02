Marshalls to Open New Downtown Santa Barbara Store on Thursday

But not all business owners on State Street are throwing out the welcome mat

National off-price retailer Marshalls will open its doors to its new downtown Santa Barbara store Thursday, but some aren’t convinced it will spur the local retail sector’s gradual recovery.

Marshalls offers an ever-changing variety of fashionable, brand-name family apparel, home fashions and other merchandise such as toys. It took over the three-story, 38,015-square-foot location that once housed Borders at 900 State St.

“It will be an asset because it will bring more traffic,” Namaste sales associate Lata Khanal said. “It will bring a lot of people to this part of State Street, which will be beneficial in this economy.”

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate General Manager Brian Johnson told Noozhawk that although State Street businesses will benefit from an active storefront, the impact will be negligible.

“I hope it has a positive effect. I don’t think it will have a negative effect other than the parking lot will be a lot fuller now,” he said. “But I think overall it will have a negligible effect one way or another on surrounding businesses.

“I think it’s going to take more time to see the recovery to get stronger.”

Marshalls features a full line of family footwear and The Cube, an expanded juniors department. It also manages Marshalls Shoe Shop, which is a stand-alone shoe and accessory boutique.

While there’s agreement that the store will do well, many people said they’re worried that it will compromise State Street’s character.

“H&M is in the same vein as Forever 21 — it’s trendy and disposable — but Marshalls tries to be nicer and it’s more like designer rejects,” said Santa Barbara local Maggie Clarke, who was shopping at Lewis & Clark. “I’m not sad we have a Marshalls, but maybe it shouldn’t be on State.”

American Apparel store manager Kayla Egeberg agreed.

“I don’t think it fits into State Street at all,” she said. “It’s sad because everything is a chain now that takes away from local business.”

The new store will bring 93 full- and part-time jobs with plans to hire 15 more employees. It will host its ribbon-cutting and check presentation to local nonprofit Peoples’ Self-Help Housing at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

“At first there will be grumblings from people who say it won’t fit into the character of State Street, but I think those people don’t shop there enough and might be trying to turn State Street into a promenade,” Johnson said. “It should be a destination for (locals and tourists alike) and not a strip of high-end boutiques.”

