Montecito Family YMCA Teeing Up for Benefit Golf Tournament

Registration under way for Oct. 13 event at Montecito Country Club

By Mike Yamasaki for the Montecito Family YMCA | August 1, 2011 | 8:52 p.m.

The annual Montecito Family YMCA Golf Tournament will take place at the Montecito Country Club beginning at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13.

A barbecue dinner and an auction will follow the tournament at about 5:30 p.m. 

Proceeds from this charitable event will help meet the growing needs of the community by providing financial assistance for individuals and families who want and need YMCA programs but may not otherwise be able to afford them such as youth, camping, senior and wellness programs.

Other activities planned for the day include a hole-in-one contest, children’s putting contest, music, and raffle prizes.

Registration is available for individuals or foursomes; interested parties are asked to email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)  to play or join as a sponsor.

— Mike Yamasaki represents the Montecito Family YMCA.

