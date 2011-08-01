Santa Barbara Choral Society Holding Auditions for 2012 Season

One of Santa Barbara’s most prestigious performing arts organizations, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, will hold auditions with Music Director JoAnne Wasserman from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20-21 at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Montecito.

Experienced singers are encouraged to call 805.965.6577 immediately to schedule an audition time, or click here to register online.

Fresh from an acclaimed concert tour in Spain, the 100-voice choral organization will audition all voice parts for membership in its exciting 2011-12 season that includes Wolfgang Mozart’s Requiem on Sept. 11, Maurice Durfule’s Requiem, and Mozart’s Coronation Mass with the Santa Barbara Symphony in April.

Auditions will be held for all voice parts. A limited number of paid section leader positions may be available.

— Marylove Thralls for the Santa Barbara Choral Society.