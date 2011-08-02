Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:26 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Restoration Begins of Santa Barbara Junior High’s Historic Douglass Parshall Mural

The nonprofit Pearl Chase Society is covering the bulk of the cost for the $5,000 project, with scaffolding funded by the school district

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | August 2, 2011 | 2:57 a.m.

Work began Monday on restoration of the 1934 Douglass Parshall mural that serves as the visual centerpiece of Santa Barbara Junior High School’s library.

Patty West, owner of the South Coast Fine Arts Center, and assistants Dinah Parker and Cindy Golson are doing the restoration. Though work has just begun, brightness is now visible in the sections that have been cleaned.

West said it will be the mural’s first restoration since it was created in 1934. Cleaning will continue through this week, followed by the repair of loose paint and then application of a protective coat of varnish, making it easier to clean the mural in the future.

This unique restoration project, valued at $5,000, is made possible because of the generosity of the Pearl Chase Society, an all-volunteer, nonprofit conservancy dedicated to preserving Santa Barbara’s historic architecture, landscapes and cultural heritage.

Established in 1995, the Pearl Chase Society seeks to enlarge upon and advance the work of Pearl Chase (1888-1979), who helped shape the architectural development of the city and later fought to preserve that vision. Scaffolding required to access the mural is being funded by the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The Pearl Chase Society engages in charitable and educational activities to promote and preserve Santa Barbara’s historic resources of rare value and community interest. It conducts annual public tours of historic homes and neighborhoods, offers educational trips and lectures, and publishes “Preservation Watch,” an informational column regarding pending development and/or destruction of historically sensitive structures, areas, landscapes and other resources.

Past projects include funding the restoration of the Courthouse Archway ceiling paintings and the restoration of a 1925 State Street commercial storefront, organizing the relocation of Santa Claus Lane’s rooftop Santa to Oxnard, and advocating, in collaboration with other organizations, for making Mattei’s Tavern a Santa Barbara County Historic Landmark.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 