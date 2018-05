Captains report this has been the best summer ever for viewing

The Condor Express is seeing a great abundance of humpback whales together with a few blue whales on their feeding grounds offshore in the Santa Barbara Channel.

In addition, there have been common dolphins around the boat every day as well.

The blue whales normally spend the summer here and then head south for the winter.

Capts. Fred Benko and Mat Curto said this has been the best summer ever for whale watching.

The Condor Express departs daily from Sea Landing in the Santa Barbara Channel.