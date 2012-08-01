Enter to Win 3 Tickets to La Fiesta Pequeña Tonight

Noozhawk has extra tickets to give away, but the clock really is ticking on the official opening of Old Spanish Days

[Noozhawk’s note: Congratulations to our winner, Karen Kawaguchi. Viva la Fiesta!] We’ve got three VIP Reserved Seating tickets to tonight’s La Fiesta Pequeña at the Santa Barbara Mission, plus a VIP parking pass, to give away to one lucky Noozhawk reader who enters our drawing ... now. La Fiesta Pequeña marks the official opening of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta. Featuring traditional Fiesta songs and dances, the event is held on the steps of the historic Mission, 2101 Laguna St., and starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Food is available for purchase from local vendors. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to enter our contest. The drawing will be held at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday and the tickets must be picked up at Noozhawk’s office in Victoria Court by 5 p.m. Wednesday. — Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

