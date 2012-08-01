Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Hold Second Annual Legislative Summit

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Second Annual Legislative Summit on Aug. 9 presented by Bacara Resort & Spa and MarBorg Industries.

The event will be held at Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. The program will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a Wine & Cheese Networking Reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The presentation will feature a panel, moderated by Keith Woods, with elected officials including:

» Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara

» Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara

» Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Goleta Mayor Ed Easton

» Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider

This is the only event on the South Coast to provide the business community with an opportunity to hear from regional elected officials on legislative matters that most affect the business climate. Elected officials will be asked to speak about municipal bankruptcies, unfunded liabilities and pension reform, the state budget and how they can work together to provide the business community with a unified set of goals and objectives.

The reception will be a chance to connect with the panelists, as well as many other elected officials, dignitaries, candidates for office and government administration officials — all in the beautiful Directors’ Lounge at Bacara.

Click here to register for this event. Tickets are $50 for chamber members and $75 for non-members. The Santa Barbara chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners and the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce are supporting sponsors of the event, and their members receive the member rate.

Supporting sponsors include Venoco Inc., The Towbes Group, the Cabrillo Business Park, Cox, the Santa Barbara Airport, Citrix Online, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Wilson Printing, Latitude 34 Technologies, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Southern California Edison, Marmalade Café, NAWBO and the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

Event sponsors include Archbald & Spray, ATK Space Systems, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, Impulse Advanced Communications, Montecito Bank & Trust, Noozhawk, Palius + O’Kelley LLP, ParentClick.com, Santa Barbara Aviation, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and UC Santa Barbara.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.