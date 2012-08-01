Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:42 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Killed by Deputies After Chase Was From Florida

Jose Naveja, 71, was fatally shot after a low-speed chase in the Santa Maria Valley Monday night

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 1, 2012 | 3:42 p.m.

The suspect who was shot and killed by deputies this week at the end of a low-speed chase in the Santa Maria Valley was a 71-year-old Florida man, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The pursuit ended at Preisker Lane at the north end of Santa Maria, where the Jose Naveja of Sebring, Fla., sat in his vehicle, and refused to comply with orders from deputies to surrender, sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams told Noozhawk..

“They told the subject to throw his guns out the window, and he threw guns out the window,” Williams said. “A short time later, the subject exited the vehicle, and went over and picked up the guns, and that’s when shots were fired.”

Deputies were joined in the pursuit by officers from the Santa Maria Police Department and California Highway Patrol, Williams said.

Authorities have not said how many officers — and from what agencies — fired shots at the suspect.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. Monday with a domestic-disturbance call in the 200 block of Broadway in Orcutt, Williams said. The victim called 9-1-1 and reported a family member was armed and making threats.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided, and deputies soon located Naveja at a gas station at Broadway and Clark Avenue, Williams said.

Deputies approached Naveja, who had exited the vehicle, and found him to be “nonresponsive,” Williams said.

“He was asked if he had guns, and he said, ‘Yes, I have several on me and several in my car,’” Williams said.

Naveja then got back in his vehicle, ignored deputies’ orders to stop and drove away, commencing a “slow-speed” chase into the city of Santa Maria, Williams said.

Naveja was declared dead at the scene on Preisker Lane, said Williams, adding that no one else was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 