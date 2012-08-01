Man Killed by Deputies After Chase Was From Florida

Jose Naveja, 71, was fatally shot after a low-speed chase in the Santa Maria Valley Monday night

The suspect who was shot and killed by deputies this week at the end of a low-speed chase in the Santa Maria Valley was a 71-year-old Florida man, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The pursuit ended at Preisker Lane at the north end of Santa Maria, where the Jose Naveja of Sebring, Fla., sat in his vehicle, and refused to comply with orders from deputies to surrender, sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams told Noozhawk..

“They told the subject to throw his guns out the window, and he threw guns out the window,” Williams said. “A short time later, the subject exited the vehicle, and went over and picked up the guns, and that’s when shots were fired.”

Deputies were joined in the pursuit by officers from the Santa Maria Police Department and California Highway Patrol, Williams said.

Authorities have not said how many officers — and from what agencies — fired shots at the suspect.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. Monday with a domestic-disturbance call in the 200 block of Broadway in Orcutt, Williams said. The victim called 9-1-1 and reported a family member was armed and making threats.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided, and deputies soon located Naveja at a gas station at Broadway and Clark Avenue, Williams said.

Deputies approached Naveja, who had exited the vehicle, and found him to be “nonresponsive,” Williams said.

“He was asked if he had guns, and he said, ‘Yes, I have several on me and several in my car,’” Williams said.

Naveja then got back in his vehicle, ignored deputies’ orders to stop and drove away, commencing a “slow-speed” chase into the city of Santa Maria, Williams said.

Naveja was declared dead at the scene on Preisker Lane, said Williams, adding that no one else was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

