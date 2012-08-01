Montecito Bank & Trust Matching Donations to Foodbank, Triathlon’s Beneficiary

As the 2012 official beneficiary of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is receiving all fundraising donations raised by the triathlon’s sponsors, athletes, staff and volunteers.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, “and we are honored to be the beneficiary for this year’s Santa Barbara Triathlon.”

With charitable donations to local nonprofits totaling more than $425,000 to date, giving back has clearly been an integral part of the Santa Barbara Triathlon since its inception. One of the biggest benefits of the Presenting Sponsorship is choosing the event’s annual beneficiary.

“Once again Montecito Bank & Trust invited the community to vote from a list of eight local nonprofits. It was fun to hear the buzz around town as these nonprofits each worked hard to obtain the winning votes,” race director Joe Coito said. “Having the reach and muscle of Montecito Bank & Trust behind the Santa Barbara Triathlon is a huge boost and will help us reach our goal of raising $50,000 for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.”

Help Provide a Summer Picnic Lunch for Kids in Need through the Foodbank

This year, Montecito Bank & Trust hopes bank customers will show their support for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. During the month of August, all donated “Picnic Lunches in the Park” for kids in need will go twice as far. Montecito Bank & Trust is matching donations up to $5,000, which all goes to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“The entire bank is involved in raising money this summer for the nearly 1,000 a day nutritious picnic lunches the Foodbank provides for hungry children,” Montecito Bank & Trust president and CEO Janet Garufis said. “When we make a commitment, all of our employees get committed. The month of August has us all focused on this fundraising effort culminating with many of our employees either participating or volunteering at the triathlon. It is wonderful to see this energy all leading up to the exciting triathlon weekend.”

Montecito Bank & Trust and the Foodbank will have a table together at the Aug. 25-26 triathlon, so stop by to show your support by giving generously to help support kids in need.

Volunteering at the triathlon is a great way to enjoy all the action, up-close and personal. The triathlon recruits 400 volunteers each year. Shifts are available Aug. 24-26. In exchange for just a few hours of time, volunteers receive gifts, T-shirts, front-row seats to the action and a chance to win exciting prizes, including a kayak trip at the Channel Islands. No experience is necessary. For a list of available volunteer opportunities and to sign up, call 805.682.1634, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

The Santa Barbara Triathlon, now in its 32nd year, consists of three separate events — the long course, taking place Aug. 25, and two sprint distance courses, both taking place on Aug. 26. Options include women-only, just for fun and parent child teams. The start and finish line for the event will be at the Cabrillo Bathhouse (East Beach), 1118 Cabrillo Blvd. The event is free to attend and runs daily on Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 a.m. sharp.

A Health & Fitness Expo (open to the public) and event check-in will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Click here to inquire about volunteering or for more event information.

— Joe Coito is the director of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.