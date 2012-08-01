Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Counterfeit Suspect
Man is suspected of passing three fake bills at a State Street supermarket
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews |
| August 1, 2012 | 2:31 p.m.
Surveillance image of suspect.
The Santa Barbara Police Department released a surveillance photo Wednesday of a man suspected of passing three counterfeit bills at a State Street supermarket.
Detective John Ingram said the suspect reportedly left the scene in a white Nissan Altima.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Ingram at 805.897.2331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
