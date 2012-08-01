Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:09 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

United Way’s Fun in the Sun Program Earns National Excellence Award

FITS provides low-income students in Santa Barbara County with high-quality summer learning

By Sara Templeton for United Way of Santa Barbara County | August 1, 2012 | 9:37 p.m.

The National Summer Learning Association has chosen United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Fun in the Sun as a recipient of the 2012 National Excellence in Summer Learning Award.

Drawing on an array of community partners (involving 72 service delivery partners, 15 funding partners and 500 volunteer mentors), United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Fun in the Sun serves 250 young people ages 7 to 18 for seven weeks each summer. All participants come from low-income families and qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

The FITS program is designed for participants willing to make a multi-summer commitment, and offers a daily emphasis on reading and writing. Afternoon enrichment opportunities include activities in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM), service learning and field trips throughout the summer.

In 2011, 82 percent of participants showed an average of 2.1 reading grade level gains, according to a program evaluation. Initial program results for 2012 are increasingly impressive. In addition to receiving lunch and snacks and taking part in daily physical activity, young people take home bags of fresh fruit and vegetables for the weekend, along with clothing and school supplies.

“United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Fun in the Sun is thrilled, honored and humbled to be selected for the 2012 National Excellence in Summer Learning Award. This award is a communitywide recognition, with so many people and organizations helping during the past 16 years,” said Paul Didier, president and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “In addition to the great sense of community these partners help provide, our focus on research-based and continuous quality improvement activities for many years has paid huge dividends in results for partners, children and families.”

Research has established that low-income students are disproportionately at risk to lose academic skills during the summer. While most children lose up two months worth of math skills during summer breaks, lower-income children also lose two to three months of reading skills. Excellence Award winning programs strive to curb these losses, but also employ other research-based practices to build 21st century skills, confidence, parental engagement and future aspirations.

Founded at Johns Hopkins University in 1992, the National Summer Learning Association has driven much of the recent research and awareness into summer learning loss and its effect on the achievement gap and provides resources, guidance and expertise to the summer learning community.

Their annual Excellence in Summer Learning Award recognizes programs that demonstrate excellence in accelerating academic achievement and promoting healthy development for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“These excellent programs (National Excellence in Summer Learning Award winners) demonstrate the full potential of summer learning to transform the future for young people, helping them boost educational achievement and clearly see a path to college and career,” said Gary Huggins, CEO of the National Summer Learning Association.

The Excellence in Summer Learning Award seeks to draw national attention to these exemplary programs that provide and expand access to high-quality summer learning experiences. The award will be presented at the association’s annual Summer Changes Everything national conference Oct. 22-24.

— Sara Templeton represents United Way of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 