Janet Wolf: Renewed Commitment to Safety and Response

As I write this column, fire officials have declared the Gap Fire 100 percent contained.

With the most critical aspect of the emergency behind us, it is time to breathe a sigh of relief that all lives were protected and, with a few exceptions of outbuildings, including a trailer in which a couple was living, all structures were saved, thanks to the valiant and dedicated efforts of county, state and federal firefighters. These brave men and women worked hand in hand with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s, Probation and Public Works departments and the Office of Emergency Services during the worst days of the fire to ensure orderly evacuations, protection of homes and safe roads. I know I speak for the community, especially the 2nd District that I represent, when I say thank you.

As a Goleta Valley resident who lost my own home in the 1990 Painted Cave Fire, and as someone who evacuated my house the during the Gap Fire, I understand the sometimes conflicting feelings of gratitude, fear and frustration that residents experience when these kinds of emergencies occur. As the supervisor for most of the unincorporated Goleta Valley, I have been privileged to observe firsthand our outstanding emergency operations at work. I also witnessed the county’s nonprofit organizations, our businesses, the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara, and our community members work together to ensure each other’s safety and survival.

I, along with other residents of the 2nd District, benefited from the efficient and welcoming work of the America Red Cross Santa Barbara County Chapter and the cooperation of San Marcos High School, where the shelter was located. Earl Warren Showgrounds and Dos Pueblos High School, where the Incident Command Center was located, are also to be commended for their cooperation and contribution. Local businesses donated food and supplies to the shelters, emergency workers and residents. County animal services ensured that evacuated animals were safe. When Los Padres National Forest’s call center was overwhelmed, volunteers from the community stepped up to help staff the county center. We are so fortunate to live in a community in which people are committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of their neighbors.

I will continue to advocate for a dedicated emergency operations center in the South County that will be equipped with the latest communications technology, because it is critical that we respond rapidly in the face of such wildfire emergencies and other disasters such as earthquakes or floods. It’s vital that we develop and continuously improve upon the ability to communicate in a timely and direct way. I am working with county executive and emergency response staff to coordinate a community forum to discuss these and other issues raised by the Gap Fire. I look forward to working with all Santa Barbara community members to ensure that we remain safe and well-informed when disasters strike.

Janet Wolf represents the 2nd District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.