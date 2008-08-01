Fiesta Party Animals Go to the Zoo

Los Dignitarios gala is the place to see and be seen.

Santa Barbara’s party animals came out to the Santa Barbara Zoo on Thursday evening to eat, drink and be merry at Old Spanish Days’ Celebracion de los Dignatarios.

Thousands of well-dressed guests, including city officials and local business leaders, turned out in their Fiesta finest to listen to Mariachi Mexicanismo and dance to the music of Soul City Survivors while sampling some of the finest food and drink Santa Barbara has to offer.

When not partying down with the rest of the crowd, visitors wandered through the Zoo grounds, catching the gorillas, elephants and the other exotic creatures the zoo has to offer. Alas, but Gemina, the zoo’s crooked-neck giraffe, was missed.

