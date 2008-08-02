Detectives Make Two Arrests in Attempted Homicide Investigation

Early Thursday, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division in association with the Gang and SWAT teams, served search and arrest warrants in the Tanglewood area of Santa Maria.

The warrants are related to the attempt homicide investigation that occurred in Tanglewood early Sunday.

Search and arrest warrants were served at two locations — 1918 Elmwood Drive and 2079 Sandalwood Drive — associated with people of interest identified during this investigation. Arrested in connection with this investigation at 2079 Sandalwood Drive were 20-year-old Francisco “Frank” Mejia Martinez and 20-year-old Christopher Richard Castillo.

Martinez was arrested on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling and active participation in a street gang. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

Castillo was arrested on charges of under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

The investigation into the circumstances and involvement of others people of interest is ongoing. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigations Division Detective Daniel Kies at 805.934.6170.

Alex Tipolt is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.