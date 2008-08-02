Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:31 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 

Local Democrats Open New Campaign Headquarters

By Nancy Miller | August 2, 2008 | 10:14 p.m.

The Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County will open its 2008 campaign headquarters at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 430 Chapala St.

“The Headquarters for Change” will be a home for the coordinated campaign to take back the White House and elect local Democrats.

Rep. Lois Capps, state Senate candidate Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblyman Pedro Nava, as well as representatives of Santa Barbara For Obama and the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County, will be among the speakers at the grand-opening celebration.

The multistory commercial building on the corner of Chapala and Haley will serve as the center of operations for local Democratic efforts. The building houses offices of both the Hannah-Beth Jackson and Pedro Nava campaigns.

A large portion of the space, under the auspices of the local Democratic Party, will be home to a combined effort for the full Democratic slate, from electing Barack Obama to supporting endorsed candidates for 3rd District Supervisor, the Goleta City Council and other endorsed races.

Volunteers also will help promote the party’s positions on 12 state ballot measures, including the defeat of the proposed repeal of same-sex marriage rights.

The local volunteer leaders responsible for the victory by Obama in the county are a major part of the combined effort, joining Democratic clubs, student activists and other progressives interested in making history again in November.

“This is an exciting new era for local Democrats,” said Daraka Larimore-Hall, local party chair. “Now that our historic and well-fought primary is over, it’s time to pull together and move the country and the county forward. Headquarters For Change is an example of that unity.”

Nancy Miller represents the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County.

