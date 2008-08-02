Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:34 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Notes for Notes Winds Up Second Music Box Studio in Santa Barbara

The second facility will open in the fall at The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

By Philip Gilley | August 2, 2008 | 7:32 p.m.

Notes for Notes, the organization behind the popular Music Box studio in Santa Barbara’s 1235 Teen Center, plans to open a second facility this fall at The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara on Canon Perdido, across from Santa Barbara High School.

The Music Box II project, a joint effort of Notes for Notes, the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara, will provide local youths with ongoing free access to musical instruments, music instruction and a fully-equipped recording studio outfitted with the latest computer-based digital gear.

“Since opening the first Music Box at 1235, we’ve had a steady stream of kids come in off the street, and literally just jump into writing, performing and recording their own songs,” said Philip Gilley, executive director and co-founder of Notes for Notes. “The pool of undiscovered local talent is simply amazing.”

The program also has yielded significant social benefits far beyond the joys of making music.

“In the 16 months since we opened the Music Box, I’ve witnessed major positive developments in the personal responsibility, social skills and work ethic of the kids who participate,” said Notes for Notes co-founder and program director Daniel DeAngelis.

Echoing that sentiment, Carolyn Brown, executive director of The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara, expressed her high hopes for the upcoming program in pragmatic terms. “The young members of the Santa Barbara community won’t have time to get into trouble if they are busy doing something they love,” she said.

Gilley and DeAngelis, who discovered that music was a sure-fire way to connect with kids during their tenures as Big Brothers, launched the nonprofit Notes for Notes when they realized that dwindling financial support for music education in the schools was having a negative effect on their hometown community.

Gilley’s chance encounter with David Crosby of Crosby, Stills and Nash led to the building of a network of local artists and music industry professionals, followed by a partnership with the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation’s Education Outreach Committee. Since then, an ever-expanding group of local celebrities, artists and producers, including Jeff Bridges, Peter Noone, Warren G, Damizza, DJ Overtone, Sjoko Koppert and DJ Matty Matt Moore, have been stepping forward and becoming involved.

Further community support, both financial and in the form of service donations, such as construction assistance, is being sought for the new Boys and Girls Club facility.

“We can make a real difference in our kids’ lives, and in the overall well-being of our community,” said Roderick Hare, president of Notes for Notes’ board of directors and member of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation’s Education Outreach Committee.

“With your support, we can provide an inspiring, safe, musical environment, and be a profoundly positive influence in their lives,” Gilley said.

For more information on Notes for Notes, the Music Box and support opportunities, visit www.notesfornotes.org or contact Philip Gilley at [email protected]

Philip Gilley is executive director and co-founder of Notes for Notes.

