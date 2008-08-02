Santa Maria Library to Close First-Floor Room Monday for Move

In the next step of the Santa Maria Main Public Library’s move to a new building, the staff will close the first-floor fiction and periodicals room to the public starting Monday.

This is the second phase of the “rolling closure” of the old library as its staff moves materials into the new library next door.

The second-floor reference and nonfiction room was closed to the public for the last time at the close of business on Friday. The closure of the second floor means there is no more public Internet access at the old library, but the city is providing this service at another location.

From Monday through Thursday, library patrons may use any of nine public computers for Internet access at the nearby Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays except for Thursdays.

Staff members are preparing for the new library’s grand opening on Aug. 23. They are relocating 165,000 books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, microfiche rolls and audio books.

Looking ahead, the children’s library will be closed starting Aug. 11. The entire library is scheduled to be closed for the final week before the new library opens so that the staff can prepare the new facility.

Visit the City’s Web site at www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us for the grand opening day schedule, information about the prize drawing, construction photos, library history, video about the new library and more.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.