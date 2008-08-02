SBCC Finds Sponsor for New College Football Bowl Game

SBCC didn’t have to go far to find a sponsor for a new community college football bowl game in Santa Barbara.

“As soon as I heard that they were adding two new bowl games this year (in Southern California), I immediately thought of Tim Tremblay,” Athletic Director Mike Warren said, referring to the school’s biggest athletic booster.

The Tremblay Financial Services Santa Barbara Bowl will take place on Nov. 22 at La Playa Stadium, one week after the end of the regular season. Tremblay, who played offensive line for SBCC and Wake Forest in the early 1970s, is excited about being a part of the first bowl game in Santa Barbara in a quarter-century.

SBCC lost to L.A. Pierce 16-14 in the 1983 Mission Bowl at La Playa. In 1997, the Vaqueros were set to host Moorpark in the WSC Bowl, but the game was canceled by torrential rains that flooded the field.

“When Mike Warren told me there was going to be a bowl game in Santa Barbara at the most beautiful (football) venue in the world, I couldn’t wait to get involved,” Tremblay said. “We had a 10-year anniversary party (for Tremblay Financial) with 450 people last year, and I thought it would be great to combine our company party with the bowl game.”

Proceeds from the bowl game and a dinner/silent auction will be split between SBCC athletics and the Endowment for Youth.

“We had our big event last year, but it was just a fun thing,” Tremblay said. “We can use that same effort for this bowl game, bring the sponsors’ money in and use if for the Endowment for Youth. I’ve been working with those guys since they started and they’re amazing. Cliff Lambert started it with five guys putting in $50 a month, and it’s grown into a multimillion-dollar deal.”

Two bowl games were added in Southern California this season after an off-season realignment that did away with the previous conference formats. The new Southern California Football Association includes 37 schools in two divisions and five conferences, based on their records the past six years. The top eight teams will compete in the Southern Cal playoffs with the winner advancing to the state championship.

SBCC was placed in the eight-team Pacific Conference of the American Division, along with Antelope Valley, L.A. Southwest, Santa Monica, L.A. Pierce, West L.A., L.A. Valley and East L.A. The Vaqueros have a tough nonconference slate, opening Sept. 6 at home against county rival Hancock before hitting the road for games at Canyons and Ventura.

The schools involved in this year’s TFS Santa Barbara Bowl will be announced a week before the game.

“This could be the start of something great every year,” Tremblay said. “A beautiful bowl game for our community and a fundraiser for our community. And it’s football! How does it get any better?

“The Rose Bowl better look out because we’re coming.”

Dave Loveton is SBCC’s sports information specialist.