DeWees Funeral Thursday at Lompoc Foursquare Church

Funeral services for Lompoc Mayor Dick DeWees will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Lompoc Foursquare Church, 125 N. C St., officials said Sunday. A private burial will be held at a later date.

DeWees, 61, died July 30 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The cause of death has not been announced, but city of Lompoc officials have said he died from “complications related to a prior medical condition.” DeWees had been hospitalized in June with a heart condition.

DeWees and his wife, Jane, had been married for 38 years and have two children. The former Goleta resident had moved his family to Lompoc in 1987, and he was serving his sixth term as mayor at the time of his death.

Starbuck-Lind Mortuary in Lompoc is handling arrangements.

