Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:41 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Jordan Reports Collecting $124,000 in Assembly Bid

Democrat says she's edged Williams in six-month reporting period

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | August 2, 2009 | 10:02 p.m.

Susan Jordan, a Democrat campaigning to succeed her husband, Assemblyman Pedro Nava, in the 35th Assembly District, has reported raising $124,129 between Jan. 1 and June 30. Jordan has $119,228 cash on hand for the June 8 primary election.

“The people in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties who encouraged me to run have backed up their encouragement with campaign contributions,” Jordan said in a statement Saturday. “In my first run for elective office, I am inspired by their early show of support.”

Jordan, an environmental activist and former chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, will be facing Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams in the Democratic Party primary. Williams on Friday reported raising $120,000 in the same six-month period.

Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Mike Stoker is running on the Republican side, but has not yet reported his fundraising details for the period.

Barred by term limits from seeking a fourth term, Nava, D-Santa Barbara, is running for state attorney general.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 