Jordan Reports Collecting $124,000 in Assembly Bid

Susan Jordan, a Democrat campaigning to succeed her husband, Assemblyman Pedro Nava, in the 35th Assembly District, has reported raising $124,129 between Jan. 1 and June 30. Jordan has $119,228 cash on hand for the June 8 primary election.

“The people in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties who encouraged me to run have backed up their encouragement with campaign contributions,” Jordan said in a statement Saturday. “In my first run for elective office, I am inspired by their early show of support.”

Jordan, an environmental activist and former chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, will be facing Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams in the Democratic Party primary. Williams on Friday reported raising $120,000 in the same six-month period.

Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Mike Stoker is running on the Republican side, but has not yet reported his fundraising details for the period.

Barred by term limits from seeking a fourth term, Nava, D-Santa Barbara, is running for state attorney general.

