Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: The Big Picture and the Evolving Art of Photography

Digital advances give shooters an edge, but are the photo ops as satisfying?

By Paul Burri | August 2, 2009 | 3:48 p.m.

I have been taking photographs since I was about 14 years old. I started with a really old, folding, bellows, black and white camera, and over the years graduated to more and more sophisticated cameras. By the time I was in my twenties, I knew almost everything there was to know about taking pictures, developing film, making enlargements, f-stops, depth of field, rules of thirds, you name it. And I owned hundreds of dollars worth of cameras and other related junk. But to be brutally honest, my pictures were not that great because — well, read on.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

Years went by and my interest in photography took a back seat to getting an education, earning a living and paying the rent. It wasn’t until I was in my late forties that I rediscovered photography. By then I had forgotten most of what I knew, plus the technology had improved to include zoom lenses, single lens reflex cameras and affordable color film. But it was also then that I discovered that I “had an eye” for what made a good picture. To put it another way, I knew much less about the technology but the artistic aspects of photography and art had mysteriously come to me. Now my pictures were great (well some of them were) and before long I was exhibiting my work in group and one-man shows. I was confident that another Ansel Adams had been born.

Unfortunately, my dreams of becoming world famous and selling my photographs for hundreds of dollars each just never materialized. And a lot more years went by.

Now here is where my philosophy of photography comes in. Back when I was doing exhibition quality work I used to compare my photography with the work of artists who were painting with water colors, oils, pastels, etc. While it would take them hours or days or even more to produce a work, I could do the same thing in a little as 1/1000th of a second. But then I realized that in my case, I had the problem of having to compose my pictures around that annoying telephone pole or the inconvenient late-model automobile parked next to that interesting old barn while the painter had the luxury of simply ignoring those distracting elements. In a way — at least to my way of thinking — that put me on a somewhat level playing field with the media artists. Taking a well-composed picture at 1/1000th of a second took as much talent as spending hours on a water color or oil painting. I should add here that I would frequently go on a “photo shoot” and only take three or four pictures in an entire day. I was composing my pictures in my camera viewfinder and I only shot what I thought would make a good picture.

Then suddenly — or so it seemed to me — we were in something called the age of digital photography and all my equipment was obsolete, along with whatever I remembered from my film days. Now it was time to spend a lot more money to buy a digital camera and learn how to use it, and to navigate my way through the intricacies of digital software. So I signed up for some digital photography classes and I learned a lot.

But I also discovered there was a new digital photography “philosophy” that says, “Shoot, shoot, shoot, and surely one of your pictures will be good enough to keep.” That’s like going duck hunting with a machine gun and claiming you’re a marksman when you get one duck.

And don’t get me started on “shoot, shoot, shoot, and you can fix it in Photoshop.”

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 