Falcone, Thyne Lead Way in Race for Election Cash

Finance filings show $363,000 raised so far for mayoral, council candidates and Measure B

Santa Barbara’s political hopefuls have been fundraising up a storm, according to campaign filing reports released last week. Mayoral candidate Iya Falcone is leading the pack with $63,164 raised this year through June 30, and, with $54,162, council candidate John Thyne is more than $30,000 ahead of his competition.

The biggest spender was First Texas Homes president Randall Van Wolfswinkel, who contributed $30,000 to pro-Measure B groups and $8,000 to council candidates who back the building-heights initiative: $5,000 to Michael Self and $3,000 to Frank Hotchkiss. Wolfswinkel, whose company is based in Arlington, Texas, owns a home in Montecito.

As of July 31, several candidates had not yet filed campaign statements, meaning they haven’t acquired the $5,000 minimum making it necessary to do so. Mayoral candidates Dale Francisco, Isaac Garrett, Bob Hansen and Justin Michael have not yet filed statements, nor have council candidates Lane Anderson and Bonnie Raisin.

Key

The following information is taken from recently filed campaign donation disclosure reports.

Money raised: Contributions this period (Jan. 1-July 31), which includes cash, loans and nonmonetary contributions

On hand: Money on hand after expenditures during this filing period

Big spenders: The largest financial contributors to the candidate’s campaign, as reported

Endorsements: Political individuals or organizations that were reported as financially supporting the candidate during this filing period (if any)

Mayoral Campaign

Iya Falcone

Money raised: $63,164

On hand: $29,564

Big spenders: Santa Barbara Police Officers Association, $7,500 ($12,000 including other filing periods); Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association Inc., $2,500; Santa Barbara County Firefighter Government Committee, $2,500

Endorsements: Moorpark Mayor Janice Parvin

Helene Schneider

Money raised: $44,920

On hand: $42,902

Big spenders: Ronnie Blitz, Marvin Blitz Investments, $7,500; AWIN Management Inc., $5,000

Endorsements: Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County; Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves; Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams

Steve Cushman

Money raised: $37,775

On hand: $16,025

Big spenders: Cushman himself, $15,000; attorneys Judy and Rob Egenolf, $2,500

City Council Campaign

John Thyne

Money raised: $54,162

On hand: $46,058

Big spenders: Actor Thomas Thyne (brother) $20,000; real estate broker Ray Mahboon, $10,000 (including all filing periods)

Harwood “Bendy” White

Money raised: $22,709

On hand: $22,709

Big spenders: No amount larger than $1,000 reported

Endorsements: Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County; Santa Barbara city Planning Commissioner Charmaine Jacobs; Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and her husband, Dr. Joe Blum

Dianne Channing

Money raised: $17,659

On hand: $9,657

Big spenders: No amount larger than $1,000 reported

Endorsements: Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County; Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves; Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and her husband, Dr. Joe Blum; Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams

David Pritchett

Money raised: $14,200

On hand: $3,528

Big spenders: Political consultant Rebecca Christenson, $4,150; KCSB news director Cathy Murillo (spouse) $2,500

Grant House (incumbent)

Money raised: $12,858

On hand: $11,267

Big spenders: No amount larger than $500 reported

Endorsements: Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County

Justin Tevis

Money raised: $12,569

On hand: $2,251

Big spenders: Jeff Langan, $9,725

Michael Self

Money raised: $12,399

On hand: $11,659

Big spenders: Texas developer Randall Van Wolfswinkel, $5,000

Olivia Uribe

Money raised: $12,180

On hand: $8,767

Big spenders: Real estate investor Fernand Sarrat, $2,125; investor and writer Russell Trenholme, $2,000

Cathie McCammon

Money raised: $10,868

On hand: $10,804

Big spenders: McCammon herself, $7,000; Allied Neighborhoods Association member Judith Orias, $1,600

Frank Hotchkiss

Money raised: $10,849

On hand: $7,022

Big spenders: Texas developer Randall Van Wolfswinkel, $3,000; Lincoln Club of Santa Barbara County, $2,000

Measure B supporters — Building-height limits initiative

Save El Pueblo Viejo

Money raised: $23,779

On hand: $18,621

Big spenders: Texas developer Randall Van Wolfswinkel, $5,000

Preserve Our Santa Barbara Political Action Committee

Money raised: $25,200

On hand: $ 17,518

Big spenders: Texas developer Randall Van Wolfswinkel, $25,000

Candidates who have endorsed Measure B: Channing, Francisco, Hotchkiss, McCammon, Pritchett, Self, White

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .