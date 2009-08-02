Falcone, Thyne Lead Way in Race for Election Cash

Santa Barbara’s political hopefuls have been fundraising up a storm, according to campaign filing reports released last week. Mayoral candidate Iya Falcone is leading the pack with $63,164 raised this year through June 30, and, with $54,162, council candidate John Thyne is more than $30,000 ahead of his competition.
The biggest spender was First Texas Homes president Randall Van Wolfswinkel, who contributed $30,000 to pro-Measure B groups and $8,000 to council candidates who back the building-heights initiative: $5,000 to Michael Self and $3,000 to Frank Hotchkiss. Wolfswinkel, whose company is based in Arlington, Texas, owns a home in Montecito.
As of July 31, several candidates had not yet filed campaign statements, meaning they haven’t acquired the $5,000 minimum making it necessary to do so. Mayoral candidates Dale Francisco, Isaac Garrett, Bob Hansen and Justin Michael have not yet filed statements, nor have council candidates Lane Anderson and Bonnie Raisin.
Key
The following information is taken from recently filed campaign donation disclosure reports.
Money raised: Contributions this period (Jan. 1-July 31), which includes cash, loans and nonmonetary contributions
On hand: Money on hand after expenditures during this filing period
Big spenders: The largest financial contributors to the candidate’s campaign, as reported
Endorsements: Political individuals or organizations that were reported as financially supporting the candidate during this filing period (if any)
Mayoral Campaign
Iya Falcone
Money raised: $63,164
On hand: $29,564
Big spenders: Santa Barbara Police Officers Association, $7,500 ($12,000 including other filing periods); Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association Inc., $2,500; Santa Barbara County Firefighter Government Committee, $2,500
Endorsements: Moorpark Mayor Janice Parvin
Helene Schneider
Money raised: $44,920
On hand: $42,902
Big spenders: Ronnie Blitz, Marvin Blitz Investments, $7,500; AWIN Management Inc., $5,000
Endorsements: Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County; Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves; Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams
Steve Cushman
Money raised: $37,775
On hand: $16,025
Big spenders: Cushman himself, $15,000; attorneys Judy and Rob Egenolf, $2,500
City Council Campaign
John Thyne
Money raised: $54,162
On hand: $46,058
Big spenders: Actor Thomas Thyne (brother) $20,000; real estate broker Ray Mahboon, $10,000 (including all filing periods)
Harwood “Bendy” White
Money raised: $22,709
On hand: $22,709
Big spenders: No amount larger than $1,000 reported
Endorsements: Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County; Santa Barbara city Planning Commissioner Charmaine Jacobs; Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and her husband, Dr. Joe Blum
Dianne Channing
Money raised: $17,659
On hand: $9,657
Big spenders: No amount larger than $1,000 reported
Endorsements: Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County; Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves; Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and her husband, Dr. Joe Blum; Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams
David Pritchett
Money raised: $14,200
On hand: $3,528
Big spenders: Political consultant Rebecca Christenson, $4,150; KCSB news director Cathy Murillo (spouse) $2,500
Grant House (incumbent)
Money raised: $12,858
On hand: $11,267
Big spenders: No amount larger than $500 reported
Endorsements: Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County
Justin Tevis
Money raised: $12,569
On hand: $2,251
Big spenders: Jeff Langan, $9,725
Michael Self
Money raised: $12,399
On hand: $11,659
Big spenders: Texas developer Randall Van Wolfswinkel, $5,000
Olivia Uribe
Money raised: $12,180
On hand: $8,767
Big spenders: Real estate investor Fernand Sarrat, $2,125; investor and writer Russell Trenholme, $2,000
Cathie McCammon
Money raised: $10,868
On hand: $10,804
Big spenders: McCammon herself, $7,000; Allied Neighborhoods Association member Judith Orias, $1,600
Frank Hotchkiss
Money raised: $10,849
On hand: $7,022
Big spenders: Texas developer Randall Van Wolfswinkel, $3,000; Lincoln Club of Santa Barbara County, $2,000
Measure B supporters — Building-height limits initiative
Save El Pueblo Viejo
Money raised: $23,779
On hand: $18,621
Big spenders: Texas developer Randall Van Wolfswinkel, $5,000
Preserve Our Santa Barbara Political Action Committee
Money raised: $25,200
On hand: $ 17,518
Big spenders: Texas developer Randall Van Wolfswinkel, $25,000
Candidates who have endorsed Measure B: Channing, Francisco, Hotchkiss, McCammon, Pritchett, Self, White
— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).