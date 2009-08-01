Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Serendipity: Roadkill Toads and the Sixth Extinction

The Hawaii Islands boast breathtaking scenery and exotic species, but where's the native habitat?

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | August 1, 2009 | 4:11 a.m.

“I don’t know why she swallowed the fly.”

I flew to Hawaii to partake of balmy breezes, warm-water snorkeling and a lazy week with good friends. I enjoyed these in abundance. But on the red-eye flight back, after reminiscing about parrot fish, moon bathing and piña coladas, I found myself dwelling on roadkill toads and the sixth extinction.

Karen Telleen-Lawton
Karen Telleen-Lawton

Cindy’s condo sits on a knoll overlooking Papahaku (Three Mile) Beach. It’s on the west end of the comfortably lonely island of Molokai, not far from the historic colony of elderly people with Hansen’s disease (leprosy). The airport is one of the biggest attractions — local kids gather in pickup trucks to watch the occasional airplane land or take off.

I hadn’t read up on Molokai’s plants and animals, so I was surprised at the scenery from the car: an international potpourri of African acacia trees, star pines from down under, cattle egrets and mongooses from India. The birds that begged on our patio were mynas, also from India, and even the fishers were catching exotics such as roi (peacock grouper) introduced in the 1950s to “enhance fisheries.” Where was the native habitat on this archipelago, the most isolated chain of islands in the world?

The answer is partly in the question. Precisely because the Hawaiian Islands are so remote, relatively few plants and animals have colonized the chain since their volcanic emergence about a million years ago. When humans arrived 1,500 years ago, we did what we’re famous for doing planetwide: exploited the natural system. In Australia, New Zealand and the New World, large mammals disappeared from the fossil record at precisely the points that humans appeared. In Hawaii, the disappearance of 90 percent of the bird species coincides with humans’ arrival.

The pace of native extinctions increased exponentially when we began bringing exotic birds, fish, plants and animals to the fragile island ecosystem, carrying their own microscopic hitchhikers. Hawaii is the U.S. extinction capital: More than one-third of extinctions nationwide occur there.

There have always been extinctions, of course. More than 99 percent of all species ever to have inhabited the Earth are now extinct, according to New Yorker writer Elizabeth Kolbert. Besides individual species, fossil evidence displays five mass extinctions.

Scientists examine the mass extinctions as major turning points in evolution, times when well-adapted as well as poorly adapted species bit the dust. The first was 450 million years ago, in which more than 80 percent of the species succumbed; the fifth was the Yucatan asteroid 65 million years ago that doomed the dinosaur.

Scientists are now becoming convinced that a sixth extinction is well under way. Its beginning was about 40,000 years ago, when humans began roaming and became superior-competitors in habitats that had evolved without them. Hunting, farming, logging and building soon transformed the Earth, with many unforeseen and still unforetold consequences.

So what about the Hawaiian frogs? Actually, the ones that weren’t roadkill were doubly lucky to be alive. First, because they safely hopped across the street. Second, toad and frog species worldwide have been dying mysteriously, an alarming trend first documented in the late 1980s. Recently, the source has been traced to a fungus carried on African frogs that obstetricians all over the United States imported in the 1930s and ‘40s to diagnose human pregnancy.

There are no native toads or frogs on the Hawaiian Islands. The six or seven species one can collect in roadkill botany mostly hitchhiked on plants imported to the islands. Many of the worst pests on the islands were introduced to control other pests: the poison dart frog to control mosquitoes, Axis deer from India for hunting and mongooses to control a venomous introduced snake. Cattle egrets were imported to control insects on cows, but it turned out they prefer noncow habitats.

The whole sordid tale reminds me of a children’s poem by Rose Bonne about a luckless woman who swallowed a fly. The old woman swallowed a fly (“I don’t know why”) and subsequently swallowed a bird (“how absurd”), a cat (“fancy that”), a dog (“whole hog”) and a cow (“I don’t know how”) to catch the previous meals.

Finally, she swallowed a horse. She’s dead, of course.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations supporting sustainability. Graze her writing and excerpts from Canyon Voices: The Nature of Rattlesnake Canyon at www.CanyonVoices.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 