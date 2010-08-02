Activist Kate Smith Banned from County Building for Three Years

Judge says her ruling was based largely on Smith's actions in court

Activist Kate Smith was banned from the Santa Barbara County Administration Building for three years on Monday after Judge Denise Motter, a Superior Court commissioner, decided that Smith’s actions inside and outside the courtroom constituted harassment.

Motter said her decision was based heavily on the body language and unspoken physical cues from the four county employees who signed declarations against Smith, who, in her opinion, berated and bullied them on the witness stand as Smith represented herself.

“I do see that the employees have been subject to harassment,” Motter said in giving her decision. “You did it right here in the courtroom for me.”

Smith asked Motter to use her authority to force the county to surrender documents and criticized the county for not having audio for security cameras. It took more than 15 minutes for Smith to step up to the bench to be sworn in after Motter threatened to proceed without her testimony.

“I am having a heck of a time getting documents that I would have been given if I was a lawyer,” Smith said.

Throughout her testimony, Smith repeatedly asked for Motter to watch a DVD of security footage showing the questionable encounters with county employees, including one where she claimed County Executive Officer Michael Brown tried to hit her.

“I am a martial artist,” Smith said, “and we are trained to step back.”

Smith and the county counsel representative Victoria Tuttle clashed over what Smith meant when she told Lael Wageneck, in-house video producer for the county, that she was going to bring her “handgun” and made gestures with her hand.

Smith confirmed for the record that she pointed her outstretched index and middle fingers at her right temple like a gun barrel and flexed her thumb inward as if simulating the gun’s firing hammer. But she said the difference between making such a gesture and wielding a real gun is very different.

“I am not a threat to your lives,” Smith recalled saying during a closed session of county supervisors. “I am a threat to your livelihood.”

Smith said the fact that Ethan Duffy, a part-time assistant for the county counsel office, was one of the declarants surprised her.

County counsel told Smith that personally serving county officials with subpoenas for a small-claims suit was illegitimate. Smith said she was grateful to Duffy for time-stamping a statement from county counsel and said she would even write him into her will for giving her evidence of the county’s ignorance.

“I don’t read into it too much because it’s hard to know what’s sincere, and it’s hard for me to follow her train of thought,” Duffy told Noozhawk during a break in Monday’s testimony.

For Motter, Duffy’s uneasiness to look directly at Smith during her questioning summed up the effect on the employees.

“I have no doubt that you are not controlling yourself with these folks,” Motter said. “You have spoken a lot about your feelings. I think you also have to look at the feelings of the employees.”

Tuttle said she was pleased with Motter’s decision to protect the employees’ right to work in a harassment-free environment.



“I’m happy that the court supported the declarants,” Tuttle said. “(Motter) picked the nonverbal cues of how she affected the declarants.”

