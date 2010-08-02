AlwaysOnPC Announces Ultimate Mobile Office

AlwaysOnPC, a new Santa Barbara startup venture, has announced version 1.0 of its Virtual PC app for iPad and Android. With more than 40 pre-installed programs, including a mobile office suite and Firefox, AlwaysOnPC puts the power of a desktop computer inside any iPhone, iPod Touch, and now iPad or Android phone.

AlwaysOnPC delivers a combination of productivity tools and capabilities that frees users from their desktops. Using Open Office, users can edit, copy and paste between apps, and save most common file types including Word (.doc and .docx), Excel (.xls, .xlsx), Powerpoint (.ppt, .pptx) and more.

Using Firexox with Flash Player inside, AlwaysOnPC users can finally browse the whole Web on their device. Although it does not yet support audio or full motion video (these improvements are coming soon), customers enjoy access to their favorite sites like Facebook games, Google Analytics and others.

Hosted in the “Internet Cloud,” AlwaysOnPC offers an encrypted SSH connection to/from all devices. For users this means both rock-solid security as well as high performance for many common tasks. For example, users can open large files, such as PDF files, Powerpoint decks or Excel spreadsheets of 100Mb or more from an uploaded file, e-mail attachment or an online storage folder such as Dropbox up to 10 times faster than competing mobile solutions.

Best of all, the features that people are familiar with on their computers can now be accessed in a similar way on AlwaysOnPC via their mobile phone or tablet:

» Copy and paste text and graphics between apps like Office, Firefox, e-mail and photos

» Add browser toolbars like Google or Yahoo!

» Click to open e-mail attachments directly into Office or imaging apps

» Multitask by running multiple Office apps, e-mail, IM and browser tabs and windows at once

» Install Firefox Addons (a customer favorite is xMarks, which syncs passwords and bookmarks between the desktop PC and AlwaysOnPC, letting you browse without typing from your phone!)

» Dropbox folder included — just log in! (Other online storage services can be accessed via Firefox)

» Image editing and vector-graphic drawing programs

» Games like chess, blackjack, Mahjong, Sudoku and more

» 2 GB of online storage

Device requirements are an iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch OS 3.2 or later, size 1.2Mb or larger, or an Android OS 2.1, size 373Kb or larger.

AlwaysOnPC is available today in the iTunes Appstore as two applications (one for iPad, one for iPhone/iPod-Touch), and in the Android Marketplace in the Productivity category for a special introductory price of $9.99.

— Dave McClintock is the media contact for xForm Computing.