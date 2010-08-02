County Buildings Evacuated in Santa Barbara for Bomb Threat

The area around Camino del Remedio is searched, but no bombs nor suspicious devices are found

Authorities with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department investigated a bomb threat Monday afternoon at the Santa Barbara County Public Health building at 345 Camino del Remedio in Santa Barbara.

An anonymous person called the county Public Health Center shortly before 1 p.m. suggesting that there was a bomb on the property, according to sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Law enforcement authorities formed a perimeter, Sugars said, but no bombs nor suspicious devices were found during their search, which concluded at 4:45 p.m.

Evacuations occurred at the Public Health Center at 345 Camino del Remedio and the county building next door at 315 Camino del Remedio, which houses several offices for the county Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, county Public Health and WIC (Women Infant & Children), according to Sugars.

Traffic was rerouted off Camino del Remedio from Calle Real to about 400 yards to the north.

Michelle Mickiewicz of the county Public Health Department said patients should call to reschedule any appointments they may have missed because of the evacuation. To reschedule appointments at the Santa Barbara Health Center, call 805.681.5488. To reschedule an appointment with ADMHS, call 805.681.5220.

