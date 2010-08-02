Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Buildings Evacuated in Santa Barbara for Bomb Threat

The area around Camino del Remedio is searched, but no bombs nor suspicious devices are found

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | August 2, 2010 | 6:49 p.m.

Authorities with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department investigated a bomb threat Monday afternoon at the Santa Barbara County Public Health building at 345 Camino del Remedio in Santa Barbara.

An anonymous person called the county Public Health Center shortly before 1 p.m. suggesting that there was a bomb on the property, according to sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Law enforcement authorities formed a perimeter, Sugars said, but no bombs nor suspicious devices were found during their search, which concluded at 4:45 p.m.

Evacuations occurred at the Public Health Center at 345 Camino del Remedio and the county building next door at 315 Camino del Remedio, which houses several offices for the county Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, county Public Health and WIC (Women Infant & Children), according to Sugars.

Traffic was rerouted off Camino del Remedio from Calle Real to about 400 yards to the north.

Michelle Mickiewicz of the county Public Health Department said patients should call to reschedule any appointments they may have missed because of the evacuation. To reschedule appointments at the Santa Barbara Health Center, call 805.681.5488. To reschedule an appointment with ADMHS, call 805.681.5220.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 