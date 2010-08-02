New Harding School to Celebrate Grand Opening

The community is invited to the Aug. 20 special event

The public is welcome to join families, neighbors and community supporters of Harding School in launching the new Harding University Partnership School, 1625 Robbins St. in Santa Barbara.

The grand opening will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

Homemade pizza and organic greens from Harding’s kitchen will be available for $5 per adult and $3 per child at Socratic Circle, just outside the cafeteria.

Participants can help the school raise funds for the school library through the annual children’s book sale.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.