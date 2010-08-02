Paul Tozzi Appointed VP/Senior Trust Officer for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

He will work in the bank's branch on East Valley Road in Montecito

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has appointed Paul Tozzi to the position of vice president and senior trust officer.

Tozzi, a 24-year trust and estate planning services veteran, has extensive experience in the administration of large and complex trusts and estate settlements.

Before joining SBB&T, he held vice president and senior trust officer positions for City National Bank, California Bank & Trust and Bank of America.

Tozzi will be working in SBB&T’s “Old Firehouse” location at 1486 East Valley Road in Montecito.

“Paul has expertise in estate, trust and tax law and planning, in addition to a thorough knowledge of fiduciary law, regulatory and compliance requirements. He works closely with his clients to ensure that their estate planning and trust needs are managed with the highest level of professionalism and integrity,” said Donald Shewmaker, senior vice president and personal trust manager. “We are very pleased to have him join our team of seasoned trust professionals.”

Tozzi, a New Jersey native, lived in San Diego for more than 20 years before his recent move to Santa Barbara.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University in Philadelphia and his JD law degree from California Western School of Law in San Diego.

Tozzi also completed the Personal Trust Graduate School course at Cannon Financial Institute at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has 29 offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.