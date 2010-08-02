Pepperdine On Course to Offer Santa Barbara MBA Program

Information sessions about the UCSB-hosted program will be held Aug. 9, 10 and 25

Santa Barbara County residents and UCSB alumni are invited to information sessions in August to learn how to enroll in Pepperdine University’s MBA classes to be offered at UCSB’s Mosher Alumni House.

Pepperdine’s internationally accredited and ranked Graziadio School of Business and Management will present details on the 28-month program at the Mosher Alumni House at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 25, and in The Upham Hotel, 1401 De la Vina St., at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

Launching in January 2011, UCSB graduates and Santa Barbara area residents enrolled in Pepperdine University’s fully employed MBA Program at its Westlake Village/Ventura County campus will be able to take classes on Wednesday nights at the Mosher Alumni House and every other Saturday at the Westlake Village/Ventura County location.

The arrangement with the UCSB Alumni Association brings to the Santa Barbara campus Pepperdine’s existing market-proven degree program for working professionals with its 40-year history of success developing values-centered leaders, entrepreneurs and business professionals.

The information sessions detail the evening and weekend program, requirements for admission, available deferred loans and merit scholarships.

The application deadline for the spring trimester is Oct. 4. Classes begin Jan. 7, 2011.

— Douglass Gore is the director of public relations in the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University.