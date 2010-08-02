Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Public Health Issues Reminder About Immunizations

Parents are urged to ensure children are up to date on shots before school starts

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | August 2, 2010 | 3:51 p.m.

Dr. Takashi Wada, director/health officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, urges parents to make sure their children are fully immunized before classes start this fall.

By law, California schools must review children’s immunization records to ensure that students have received all required shots for school entry. Immunizations are available through your private doctor, community health clinics and Public Health Department immunization clinics.

Immunizations remain a safe and effective way to keep the children of Santa Barbara County healthy and in school. Vaccines help control many infectious diseases that were once common in this country, including chicken pox, hepatitis, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (German measles) and polio.

High immunization rates of 93 percent in 2009 for all Santa Barbara County kindergarten entrants are expected to continue as schools and health-care providers work closely with families during back-to-school registrations. In the wake of a statewide outbreak, Santa Barbara County Public Health is urging middle school students to get vaccinated for whooping cough before classes start.

Although the whooping cough vaccination is not required to start in middle school, “receiving the booster vaccination at 10 to 12 years of age is an important tool to prevent the spread of whooping cough in our schools,” Wada said.

The Public Health Department also reminds parents that all children age 6 months or older are now recommended to be immunized against seasonal influenza.

For more information about California school immunization requirements, vaccines and vaccine preventable diseases, parents should contact their child’s physician, school nurse, or click here or call 805.346.8420 for the Public Health Department Immunization Project.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 