Reyne Stapelmann Running for Goleta City Council

The city planning commissioner is a longtime community participant

By Reyne Stapelmann | updated logo | August 2, 2010 | 11:12 p.m.

Reyne Stapelmann, planning commissioner for the City of Goleta, has announced her intent to run for the Goleta City Council.

Appointed by Councilman Michael Bennett to the Goleta Planning Commission in 2010, Stapelmann has been involved in local community affairs for many years.

“Reyne is a thoughtful, open-minded and very rational thinker,” Bennett said. “She does not jump to conclusions, but focuses on all the facts before making a decision. Reyne has the skills, experience and judgment to be a great councilmember. I wholeheartedly support her candidacy for Goleta City Council.”

“The council must represent the diverse interests, concerns and needs of all of Goleta’s residents, and I pledge to uphold that important responsibility,” Stapelmann said. “I admire and respect the balanced approach the current council has taken toward prudent fiscal oversight, protecting our creeks, beaches and open space, and sustaining the economic health of the community.”

Stapelmann is seeking one of three seats on the council up for election on Nov. 2. Outgoing Mayor Eric Onnen has chosen not to run again, while Bennett and Councilman Roger Aceves are each seeking re-election.

“Goleta has been a wonderful place to raise my family and start my business. I love the mix of suburban family neighborhoods, urban conveniences and agricultural heritage,” Stapelmann said. “We live in a unique and special place, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Goleta on the council.”

Stapelmann lives with her husband near Stow Grove Park.

 
