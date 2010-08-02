Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Ventura County Fair Opens 12-Day Run on Wednesday

Get your fill of fun with food, exhibits, rides — even free concerts by big-name bands

By Carolyn Mescher | August 2, 2010 | 5:36 p.m.

Smell that fresh ocean air. Now smell the kettle corn popping and the funnel cakes cooking. Add a touch of twinkling lights, and you have Ventura County’s favorite summertime event: the Ventura County Fair.

The 135th fair, “Western Nights and Carnival Lights,” runs Aug. 4-15 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura. Opening ceremonies begin at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Its traditional mix of animals, exhibits, agriculture, art and music offers something for everyone in a comfortable climate of oceanside fun.

Free concerts by top-name bands are offered with admission. Performances by Wilson Phillips, Styx, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Miranda Lambert, Tony Orlando, Boys Like Girls, Sublime with Rome, Dierks Bentley and Creedence Clearwater Revisted will please just about every musical taste.

Rodeos, racing pigs, mutton bustin’ and more country magic will delight you. The rides and games on the carnival Midway are going to make you scream with delight, and at the end of the day, the fireworks extravaganza illuminating the ocean will send you home with dreams of a special summer day full of fun and adventure.

For more information about the Ventura County Fair, click here, call 805.648.3376, or find us on Facebook, MySpace and Twitter.

— Carolyn Mescher is a publicist for the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

 
