Work to Begin Aug. 9 on Parma Park Improvements

The Stanwood entrance and the picnic/equestrian area will be closed to the public

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department will begin construction on improvements to Parma Park at the Stanwood entrance on Aug. 9. The Stanwood entrance and the picnic/equestrian area will be closed to the public during construction.

Park improvements include grading and road repairs, new gates and picnic area upgrades (picnic tables, drinking fountain and trash/recycle cans). These improvements will enhance use of the park by equestrians and hikers. The project is being funded by the Parma Park Trust.

Construction hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. There will be no construction on weekends or legal holidays.

The contractor performing the work, Lash Construction, will place vehicle and pedestrian restrictions at the entrance and project vicinity during construction. The remainder of Parma Park will be open and may be accessed from other entrances. Entrances are located at Stanwood Drive a half-mile east of the main entrance, El Cielito Road (west) and two entrances on West Mountain Drive (west and north).

Under City of Santa Barbara park rules and Parma Park Trust requirements, bicycles are limited to riding on the fire/emergency road (Ridge Trail) at Parma Park. Since the only access to the fire/emergency road is the Stanwood entrance and bikes are prohibited from other entry points, bike riding will not be possible in Parma Park for the duration of construction. The city encourages mountain bike riders to seek other trails during August and September.

The project is expected to be completed by early October. The Parks & Recreation Department will host a ribbon-cutting and native planting restoration event in mid- to late-October.

— Jill Zachary is an assistant director for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.