Cirque Wings Ready to Take Flight at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre

One of the theatrical production's two shows Sept. 24 will be free for kids

Have you ever dreamed you could fly? Now is your chance to let your imagination run wild with Cirque Wings, a beautifully innovative live performance at 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Cirque Wings will take you on a magical journey exploring the history and passion to fly from ancient times to modern days. The incredible story of flight will be told under the stars at the historic Arlington Theatre through a stunning display of strong aerial and ground circus acts, dance, acrobatics and comedy.

Cirque Wings is the only production of its kind that is free for kids — for the 4 p.m. showtime. Unique in quality, dazzling in magnitude and classic in beauty, this show is the jewel of performing arts.

Cirque Wings features former Cirque du Soleil super stars from shows such as Dralion, O and Saltimbanco as well as world-renowned performers with a combined amount of more than 250 years of experience from The Wynn’s La Reve, Ringling Brothers Circus, Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, Teatro ZinZanni and more.

The New Cirque is also pleased to feature local talent from the Santa Barbara Gymnastics Club. Audiences will enjoy beauty in flight, breathtaking feats, superhuman strength and plenty of humor.

Founded by director Ivo Gueorguiev and his partner, Jill Hansen, the New York-based company The New Cirque first grew its wings in the beautiful Hawaii with their production of Cirque Wings in Waikiki. After a season in the tropics, they are pleased to begin their 2011-12 tour in Santa Barbara with their California premiere on Sept. 24.

The New Cirque is thrilled to feature a versatile cast from the best of rhythmic gymnastics, contortion, hand-balancing, flying on fabric, trapeze, aerial lyra, trampoline, acrobatics, mime, acting, comedy and a variety of dance styles.

Adult ticket prices are $25, $40, $50 and $65. Children are free for the 4 p.m. showtime. With the purchase of one full-price ticket in any price category, you get free free child’s ticket in the same price category. Offer for children ages 2 to 12. For the 8 p.m. show, kids tickets are $25 for all seats.

Tickets can be obtained by calling or visiting the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408 or 1317 State St., or through all Ticketmaster outlets.

— Jill Hansen is a co-founder of Cirque Wings.