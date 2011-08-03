Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi Stages Island Romance

One-act musical Once on This Island is in production now through Aug. 28

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | August 3, 2011 | 2:52 p.m.

From now until Aug. 28, the Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi will be offering the Caribbean-spiced musical Once on This Island in the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley.

Once on This Island is a one-act musical with a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. It is based on the 1985 novel My Love, My Love, or the Peasant Girl by Rosa Guy. It is set in one of the former Caribbean island colonies of France — unnamed, but probably based on Haiti.

The story line of Once on This Island has much in common with Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid. During a fearful thunder storm, a group of peasants soothe a frightened little girl by telling her the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues an island aristocrat, falls in love with him — and he with her — but must eventually give him up, with sorrowful results.

Within the context of the story, the tragedy is blamed on the island’s four quarrelsome, petty deities (Asaka, Mother of the Earth; Agwé, God of Water; Erzulie, Goddess of Love; and Papa Ge, Demon of Death), but in fact the young lovers are thwarted by race and class prejudice. In the stage show, most of the harsher realities of the story are softened and lightened by the engaging songs and musical numbers, the colorful costumes and exotic characters.

Guy was born in Trinidad in 1925 and emigrated with her parents to Harlem, N.Y., in 1932. Her parents died shortly after arriving in the United States, so Guy and her sister grew up in a succession of foster homes. When she was 14, she quit school and began working to support her family.

During the early 1940s, in wartime New York, she joined the American Negro Theater, at the same time studying theater and writing at the University of New York. Most of her novels hinge on the mutual support of family members in adversity. In 1950 she was one of the co-founders of The Harlem Writers Guild. In a review of My Love, My Love, or the Peasant Girl, New York times writer Angeline Gargeau said, “Her new fable captures the spirit of the Caribbean as unforgettably as A Measure of Time did jazz-age Harlem.”

Once on This Island plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for students and seniors, and $16 for children age 12 or younger, and can be purchased from the Cultural Center box office at 805.583.7900.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

