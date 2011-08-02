Helene Schneider and Jim Armstrong: City of Santa Barbara Will Review Allegations in DUI Series

Officials take the responsibility seriously and will take appropriate action if needed

We have read the articles in the Santa Barbara News-Press written by investigative reporter Peter Lance concerning the Police Department and officer Kasi Beutel, who was the arresting officer involved in a criminal matter involving Lance.

Lance has made several serious allegations concerning officer Beutel and the Police Department.

It is critical that the public have total confidence in the integrity of our Police Department. Under our City Charter form of government, it is the duty of the city administrator, city attorney and chief of police to review these allegations and, if necessary, take appropriate action to initiate discipline, outside investigations, etc.

These officials take this responsibility seriously and will carefully review the allegations and take appropriate action, if it is merited by the facts.

All city officials have been advised by our city attorney to refrain from commenting publicly on these accusations because of the number of criminal actions in the court system in which officer Beutel was the arresting officer or involved in the arrest. It is critical that our comments do not influence ongoing judicial issues.

We are also required to respect police officers’ personnel and privacy rights, which are covered under California Government Code Sections 3300-3311, commonly referred to as the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights.

We are unable to comment further on the details of matters involving Lance and officer Beutel at this time. However, we can assure the public that the city is committed to ensuring the integrity of our Police Department and safety of the public.

We stress to all our employees the importance of fairness, courtesy and respect in their dealings with the public.

— Helene Schneider is the mayor of Santa Barbara, and Jim Armstrong is the city administrator.