Meghan Gesswein: Things That Go Yip and Howl in the Night

A mom's mind jumps to conclusions with the sounds of coyotes in the backyard

By Meghan Gesswein, Noozhawk Columnist | August 2, 2011 | 8:59 p.m.

I originally wrote this last year, when we were finishing up the work on our house and were living with my in-laws in an effort to make life a little easier.

I was reminded of it the other night when I heard some coyotes in the distance. Thankfully, this time, I didn’t lose my mind.

. . .

When we moved in with my in-laws, I knew I’d be surrounded by more wildlife than I’ve been used to the past six years at our home. We have birds. An occasional opossum, lizards and … cats. Squirrels were a rarity, and usually only at the park. Raccoons, never.

Moving to a house in the foothills of a national forest, you know you’re going to see some stuff you’re not used to. The other night I took the dog out back for a before-bedtime pee and was nearly attacked by a massive raccoon. And by nearly attacked, of course, I mean it walked by me. It was about 3 feet away.

A bobcat was spotted in the backyard a few weeks ago. My father-in-law feeds a flock of quail that hang out in the backyard. The frogs in the stream behind the house are deafening at night. I’ve seen coyotes on the street at 11 a.m. before, and we hear them howling and yipping on a regular basis at night.

So, I should not have been surprised when I was awakened from a deep sleep the other night to the sound of a gigantic pack (we estimated 15 to 20) of coyotes howling and yipping right outside the house. It had been an unseasonably warm night, so I’d left the bedroom window open. And they were loud. It was a little disconcerting, so I tried to just remind myself that we were safely inside and they were probably eating a rabid and menacing raccoon or rabbit or something. It certainly wasn’t someone’s beloved cat or dog. Or, you know, someone. Coyotes aren’t generally known for eating people.

And then? I heard Zach’s voice, as clear as day, outside my window. My 2½-year-old was outside at 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of a raucous group of deadly coyotes. I leaped out of bed, flung open my bedroom door and literally barreled my way into the boys’ bedroom — where I found both of them sound asleep and safe in their beds.

It took about 30 full minutes for my heart to stop racing, and I’m pretty sure if I’d taken my blood pressure it would have been off the charts.

They were fine. They were not being eaten by coyotes. They had not snuck out of the house in the middle of the night. Which really wouldn’t happen anyway, since Zach won’t get out of his bed without yelling “Mom! Mom! Mmmmooooommmmm!” a million times, and Dylan would never go outside by himself at night. You know, picture-taking spacemen and all. And, yes, he still talks about it.

I’m not entirely sure why I didn’t run outside to save Zach instead of into his room to check to make sure he was there. Hopefully it’s because some teeny, tiny portion of my brain is still a little bit sane and knew he wasn’t really outside being consumed as a midnight snack.

I guess anything is possible, right? I think I need to break out my rabid dog beating stick. It’s going to be a long six months surrounded by all of this nature.

— Meghan Gesswein is a stay-at-home wife and mom to three young boys. A New York transplant, she has lived in Santa Barbara for the last 14 years. She writes on her personal site, MeghanGWine, and is also documenting her family’s home remodel on From Demo to Dream. She is a staff writer and special events editor for the online magazine Curvy Girl Guide and is a proud supporter and vice president of Friends of Maddie, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting families with babies in the NICU. She is often sarcastic and her work should be read with a sense of humor. And a cocktail. You can follow her on Twitter: @MeghanGWine, friend her on Facebook or reach her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

