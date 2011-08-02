Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:14 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Mission Wealth Management Plays Bridge with Grand Life Master Bob Crossley

Participants put their newfound tips and tricks into play after learning from the best

By Bonnie Zappacosta for Mission Wealth Management | August 2, 2011 | 2:14 p.m.

Mission Wealth Management LLC held an exclusive bridge event featuring world-renowned Grand Life Master Bob Crossley.

About 50 intermediate players, including avid bridge player and client Leatrice Luria of Montecito, gathered at the Santa Barbara Club to absorb advanced tips of the game in a workshop led by Crossley. The participants then used the newfound plays in a tournament with ACBL Points.

“It was a most memorable day — playing bridge with my friends, learning from one of the masters of the game and enjoying the perfect venue,” Luria said. “It couldn’t have been managed any better. I am still on a high from it.”

Crossley began playing at age 7 and was raised in a family of bridge players dating back to his grandfather. He has placed in national tournaments, won impressive championships and competed all over the world, including France, Italy, Morocco, Israel and Australia.

“Bridge is worldwide,” Crossley said. “It has recently become popular in China, Japan and India, perhaps due to the Internet. It has always been popular in America as well as English countries including Australia.”

For a game that can be traced back into the 16th century, bridge has become one of the most challenging, competitive and socially driven games in modern society that is passed down through generations. The average age of a bridge player is 60 years old.

The game evolved from regular “Whist” — where you turn up the last card for trump — to “Bid Whist” — where you bid for the trump suit. Whist is played with all the cards concealed. What makes bridge unique, however, is that one hand is exposed (the dummy) so each player can see half of all the cards. This made declarer play and defense easier and more enjoyable. Also, the scoring change with contract made the bidding more important.

Modern contract bridge has been popular since the 1920s, and more recently, more and more players are playing online, where they play any time of day with players around the world.

“I had no choice (but to get involved) as my grandparents and parents were nationally known experts,” Crossley said. “My brothers and I were encouraged to play card games as well as chess and many sports at a young age, as young as 4 years old.”

Crossley enjoyed traveling to tournaments and competing with his family as a team of four to six players. At an early age, and very active in the game of bridge, he was exposed to more than just a game. Crossley was taught problem solving, logic, math and social skills.

“There also have been studies that (show) playing bridge helps stave off dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Crossley said.

Bridge is great exercise for the brain and improves communication skills. Similar to crossword puzzles, reading and playing board games, the game of bridge is an activity that requires mental activity, thus stimulating the brain with new connections and creating new cell formation.

Can the popular game of poker have the same effect?

“(Although) there is some overlap, poker is more of a gambling game and has a much greater luck factor,” Crossley said. “Purists do not consider poker or blackjack a card game at all — they are basically gambling games that don’t involve taking tricks or the playing of the cards. It is unheard of for a nonexpert to win a National Bridge Tournament, yet unknowns win poker tournaments.”

Similar to poker, however, there is gambling in the social bridge world, but it is not allowed in most tournaments in the United States. Gaining in popularity, bridge has not trumped poker-like attention, but the game has acquired worldwide visibility through some of its most well-known enthusiasts. There are a handful of famous people who are avid bridge players, such as Bill Gates and Warren Buffet.

In a game that takes concentration, the players’ attention to their hand is not compromised.

“The strangest thing I have seen at a bridge tournament happened in Los Angeles in the 1960s,” Crossley said. “Someone ran naked through a room filled with thousands of bridge players, and to the dismay of the streaker, hardly anyone even noticed!”

The host of the event, Mission Wealth Management LLC, provides its clients with more than comprehensive financial plans and sound investment management. MWM also holds an array of client appreciation events to build stronger relationships and to present a token of gratitude to their loyal clients. MWM opened its doors in 2000 and has a 98 percent client retention rate.

“It was a fun way to celebrate our clients and their friends,” said Seth Streeter, president of Mission Wealth Management. “We received very positive responses from all of our guests, and we look forward to making this an annual event. The bridge community of Santa Barbara is alive and strong, and we are happy to support it.”

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Mission Wealth Management LLC.

 

