Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:15 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Motorist Hurt After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer on Highway 101 Near Calle Mariposa Reina

The driver of the big rig had turned on his flashers and slowed down after noticing traffic ahead of him had stopped

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | August 2, 2011 | 1:33 p.m.

A Lompoc man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries Monday evening after his vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer rig on northbound Highway 101, south of Calle Mariposa Reina.

Juan Carrera, 24, was driving a 1988 Oldsmobile Delta at 65 to 70 mph on Highway 101 shortly before 6 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland. Ahead of Carrera was Gary Hooker, 45, of Stuart, Va., in a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer pulling a 2008 utility trailer at about 50 mph.

Wayland said Hooker turned on his emergency flashers and began to slow after noticing traffic ahead of him was a stop, but that Carrera collided into the back of the trailer.

The Oldsmobile sustained major front-end damage, and Carrera had to be extricated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and was taken to the hospital by American Medical Response, according to Wayland. Hooker was not hurt.

The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 101 for about 30 minutes, and the slow lane was closed for an hour to allow the CHP to investigate.

Wayland said there were no other vehicles involved and that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 