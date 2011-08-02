Motorist Hurt After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer on Highway 101 Near Calle Mariposa Reina

The driver of the big rig had turned on his flashers and slowed down after noticing traffic ahead of him had stopped

A Lompoc man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries Monday evening after his vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer rig on northbound Highway 101, south of Calle Mariposa Reina.

Juan Carrera, 24, was driving a 1988 Oldsmobile Delta at 65 to 70 mph on Highway 101 shortly before 6 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland. Ahead of Carrera was Gary Hooker, 45, of Stuart, Va., in a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer pulling a 2008 utility trailer at about 50 mph.

Wayland said Hooker turned on his emergency flashers and began to slow after noticing traffic ahead of him was a stop, but that Carrera collided into the back of the trailer.

The Oldsmobile sustained major front-end damage, and Carrera had to be extricated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and was taken to the hospital by American Medical Response, according to Wayland. Hooker was not hurt.

The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 101 for about 30 minutes, and the slow lane was closed for an hour to allow the CHP to investigate.

Wayland said there were no other vehicles involved and that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.