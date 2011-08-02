Paraglider Hurt in Hard Landing on More Mesa Beach in Goleta

Witnesses say the 64-year-old man stalled at 40 feet in the air for unknown reasons before crashing

A 64-year-old male suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when he stalled while paragliding and made a hard landing at the base of the steps leading to More Mesa Beach in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department arrived at the scene about 2:15 p.m., according to Capt. David Sadecki.

He said witnesses told rescuers that, for unknown reasons, the paraglider stalled at an altitude of 40 feet.

The man was transported to Hope Ranch Beach in a Fire Department utility vehicle and then transferred to an American Medical Response ambulance for transport to the hospital.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.