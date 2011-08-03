Santa Barbara Unified School District Entering New Year with Renewed Optimism

Unification helped the district's finances, improvement projects are under way, and 'good news' is expected on program improvement and testing

Top administrators for the Santa Barbara Unified School District said at a back-to-school news conference Tuesday that they’re confident going into the next school year, and that with unification and much-needed employee negotiations out of the way, the district has a stronger financial footing than many other districts.

Even if the state does pull the “trigger” in December to cut school funding further, the district has negotiated up to 10 furlough days, as needed, with its employees.

Administrators said student performance will continue to be a main focus. The state has released unofficial reports for program improvement and STAR, or Standardized Testing and Reporting, but the numbers aren’t public yet.

“We’re expecting some good news” for program improvement schools, said Davis Hayden, the district’s director of research, evaluation and technology. He also expects overall district STAR scores to increase, as they have in recent years.

Superintendent Dave Cash is a month into his new job and said unifying the elementary and secondary districts sends a message to the community that there will be consistent K-12 education regardless of where people live. He believes the whole community needs to support education, and he plans to meet regularly with groups of stakeholders.

“I expect parents to advocate for their children,” Cash said.

Staff members will work on a strategic plan this year to present to the Board of Trustees — formerly called the Board of Education — that outlines a road map for the next three to five years.

Cash emphasized the need for different kinds of assessment, early interventions and embracing technology in everyday learning. He said English learners need an education focused not only on language but subject-specific content, and that there needs to be early interventions for all students to get them performing at grade level.

Students should “power up when they come to school, not power down,” Cash said, and teachers need to embrace technology as more than a set of tools.

The curriculum and programs won’t change much going forward, said Robin Sawaske, associate superintendent of education.

The traditional school year will start Thursday, Aug. 25, and parents can enroll their children now if they haven’t already done so.

Special education has been a difficult area for the district in terms of staff retention and leadership, and 2011-12 will be the first year with the position of assistant superintendent of special education, given to Kerri Mills, formerly the director of education.

In terms of money, the majority of layoff notices handed out in spring have been rescinded, and the district ended up making $1 million in cuts instead of $10 million because of unification and employee concessions, said Eric Smith, deputy superintendent for business and noninstructional operations. Smith masterminded the district’s unification bid and got the process completed in time to be effective for the 2011-12 school year.

The district is in its third year of the Measure H and I parcel taxes, providing smaller class sizes and music, science and technology funding to schools. Sawaske said the district will pursue another parcel tax measure when these expire.

Projects funded by November’s bond measures are already under way, including a new wing at San Marcos High School, kitchen renovations at Santa Barbara High School, and new libraries and bathrooms for a handful of elementary schools.

Workers are also fixing roofs and replacing HVAC systems at Washington Elementary School’s portable classrooms after a study found evidence of mold, water damage and other air quality issues, said David Hetyonk, director of facilities and operations.

Parents are reminded that a Tdap shot (tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis) is a required vaccine for students entering grades 7 through 12 as of July 1.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is holding four free Tdap clinics this month in light of California’s recent whooping cough (pertussis) epidemic. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring their immunization record. For more information, click here or call the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Immunization Program at 805.346.8420.

Remaining clinics are scheduled as follows:

» 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 in Room 201 of the Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 S. Centerpointe Pkwy.

» 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Lompoc Health Care Center, Door B, 301 North R St.

» 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 in the Main Hall of the Franklin Community Center, 1136 E. Montecito St.

