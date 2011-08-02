Carpinteria Youths Win Scholarships from Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons

The awards come courtesy of the Bryan Brothers Foundation, whose founders were once participants of the organization

Renee Handley and Kevin Ha of Carpinteria are the 2011 recipients of the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons’ $2,500, equally divided, Junior Scholarships from the Bryan Brothers Foundation, announced Elizabeth Winterhalter, president of the sports nonprofit.

Brothers Mike and Bob Bryan are former participants of the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons organization.

“The Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons tournaments and programs were where Mike and Bob were first able to spread their wings as juniors,” parents Kathy and Wayne Bryan said. “Now, they want to give back and would like to provide deserving juniors the same opportunity they had.”

Handley and Ha are just two of the more than 1,000 children exposed to tennis each year through the Patrons school programs. In addition to the sport, the Patrons teach sportsmanship and encourage fair play, recognize outstanding achievements among junior participants, and support and develop junior tennis in the community and make it a lifelong sport for all.

Founded in 1971, Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons is California’s oldest community tennis association and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. It was founded to ensure the growth and quality of junior tennis in the Santa Barbara community.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.