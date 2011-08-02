Santa Barbara Whitehatters Toastmasters Names Officers for 2011-12

Santa Barbara Whitehatters Toastmasters has announced new officers for the 2011-12 term.

We are excited to be part of Santa Barbara. We have seen the members of this club grow, stepping outside of their speaking comfort zones to excel in their careers or even find new careers.

As we look forward to this new Toastmasters year, we see the door is opening opportunities to engage in new projects. There is nothing that is beyond our reach if we are willing to commit to the programs developed by Toastmasters.

The members of Santa Barbara Whitehatters Toastmasters go the extra mile with guests and new members to help them feel at ease while they improve their speaking skills.

Now that most of the original members are all settled into their new jobs, we are focused in on reaching out and helping others who may be struggling with self-confidence in speaking and wanting to learn leadership skills.

The new SB Whitehatters Toastmasters officers are Kyre Adept, president; Shannon Miller, vice president of education; Tom Taliaferro, vice president of membership; Carey Guerin, vice president of public relations; Dan Skidmore, secretary; Jim Witmer, treasurer; and Eve Giroux, sergeant at arms.

Prospective members are encouraged to attend meetings, so please invite friends and colleagues to join us. Email comments or questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for more information.