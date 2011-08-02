Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:24 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: A Cautionary Tale of Crisis and Opportunity

Waiting to the last minute to tackle big issues such as the debt and free trade agreements invites disaster

By Tom Donohue | August 2, 2011 | 5:47 p.m.

Pending free trade agreements with Colombia, Korea and Panama have languished for so long that it’s worthwhile to remind Washington policymakers what these agreements are all about: jobs for American workers and fairness for American businesses.

If these free trade agreements are passed, they will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs. If they aren’t, we’ll lose 380,000 jobs to our competitors that have cut their own deals with these three dynamic economies. If passed, they will eliminate barriers to American exports. If they aren’t, our competitors will have a competitive advantage, winning the jobs and economic gains that come from additional trade.

At last, after a years-long education and grassroots campaign, arm-twisting on Capitol Hill and building public support, the administration and a large bipartisan majority of lawmakers recognize the value of these FTAs. Now, they must be ratified.

What’s the holdup?

When major challenges, such as the debt, get punted to the 11th hour, they eventually consume everything — time, effort and opportunities to do good for America. The result is that the critical actions Congress is ready to take often get hung up in unrelated dysfunction and delay. And the pending FTAs have been shunted aside while the debt ceiling talks have deadlocked Washington, putting jobs and economic growth at risk.

We’re already seeing the consequence of inaction. Barely a month after Korea’s free trade agreement with the European Union entered into force, exports from the EU to Korea increased 16 percent, while Korean exports to the EU rose by more than 17 percent. On Aug. 15, the Canada-Colombia FTA will enter into force, and the same sad story will be replayed.

Every day that we delay these FTAs, American workers, manufacturers and farmers risk losing business to our competitors. In short, kiss American jobs and growth goodbye.

So these FTAs continue to sit and collect dust as Washington deals with a crisis of its own making. Job creation and trade are happening elsewhere, not in America. We fall behind.

Here’s a lesson we can take from this cautionary tale — waiting to the last minute to tackle big issues such as debt invites disaster. Our urgent message to the White House and legislators is don’t leave town until you’ve agreed on a clear path to quick and final approval of all three free trade agreements.

Winston Churchill once said, “Americans will always do the right thing — after exploring all other alternatives.” But wouldn’t it be nice, for a change, if we did the right thing first and saved ourselves all this trouble?

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 