Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:12 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Women’s Economic Ventures Sets Orientation Dates for Fall Training Programs

One-hour workshops offered this week for prospective participants

By Candice Tang for Women's Economic Ventures | August 2, 2011 | 3:16 p.m.

National unemployment is still rising, stock prices are sinking and President Barack Obama has proclaimed in a recent report that “we still have a big hole to fill” to replace jobs lost during the recession. While slower-than-forecast job growth dulls optimism about our recovery, Women’s Economic Ventures continues to help turn economic uncertainty into opportunity for local entrepreneurs.

Since 1991, the nonprofit WEV has helped create or expand more than 2,000 businesses, creating or retaining more than 3,000 local jobs through training, loans and other resources to help local women and men start or grow a business.

WEV’s core small-business training programs, 14-week Self-Employment Training and accelerated six-week Business Plan Intensive, start in September in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Self-Employment Training

WEV’s comprehensive 14-week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training program is targeted to women (also serves men), and provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business. Participants leave the course with a complete business plan including a marketing plan, a cash flow projection, an operations plan, and a core network to help sustain the business.

The program is offered in both English and Spanish, and provides week-by-week training in the most important aspects of organizing, financing, marketing and managing a small business. Topics include finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record keeping, and how to write a business plan. After the 14-week course, WEV SET graduates emerge with the most important tools and resources they need to start a new business or grow their current business. 

WEV’s Self-Employment Training course is offered twice each year, with classes starting in February and in September. The class runs for 14 consecutive weeks, one evening a week for three hours, plus two full Saturdays. Classes are taught in Santa Maria, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks and Ventura.

Participants considering the course are required to attend a free one-hour orientation workshop. These orientations offer a complete overview of the SET course and help clients assess whether self-employment is right for them. English and Spanish language orientations are held in Santa Maria, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks and Ventura.

Orientation Dates
Click here or call 805.965.6073 to make a reservation

» South Santa Barbara County — English, 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3

» North Santa Barbara County — English, TBD, check back on WEV website for August orientation dates; Spanish, by appointment only, call 805.965.6073

» Ventura — English, 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4

— Candice Tang is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 